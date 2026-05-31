DA reactivates El Niño task force

“El Niño is all about water management,” De Mesa said, adding that the group is mapping areas likely to be affected and coordinating measures to minimize agricultural losses.

He said El Niño’s impact varies across the country. While some areas may benefit from increased sunlight, at least 15 areas, mostly in Luzon, are already experiencing moisture stress. Agricultural damage has surpassed P3 billion, particularly in rain-fed corn-producing areas.

“Almost the entire Luzon area is already showing dry conditions,” De Mesa said, citing rainfall monitoring data. Some parts of Mindanao continue to receive above-normal rainfall, although several areas are beginning to register declining precipitation.

Based on projections from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, El Niño could develop between July and August and last until the first quarter of next year. Rain-fed farms and areas with limited irrigation are expected to be most vulnerable.

To mitigate the impact, the DA has directed regional offices to preposition seeds, fertilizers and other farm inputs, repair irrigation systems, and distribute drought-tolerant crop varieties. The agency is also preparing solar-powered irrigation systems, insurance assistance, credit support, and cloud-seeding operations when necessary.

The DA estimates rice production could decline by as much as 700,000 metric tons, or about 3.5 percent of projected annual output, depending on the severity of El Niño.

Despite the projected losses, De Mesa said the government will continue distributing P20-per-kilo rice through Kadiwa outlets, supported by ongoing palay procurement and sufficient rice stocks.

“The El Niño task force is always ready, but we can never be fully ready because it depends on the severity,” De Mesa said.