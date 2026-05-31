Curtain call

DAVAO CITY — For the 19th straight time, the National Capital Region (NCR) reigned supreme in the Palarong Pambansa as the annual event closed shop Sunday at the the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.
The Big City amassed a total of 91 golds, 71 silvers, and 70 bronze medals in one of the biggest grassroots competitions supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).
Swimmers Patricia Mae Santor led NCR’s medal drive with seven gold medals in the secondary girls’ division on the last day of hostilities while Jamesray Ajido won five mints in the secondary boys’ category.
Tchelzy Mae Maayo of gymnastics also added in the Big City’s medal haul, winning four gold medals while also conquering the secondary boys’ and girls’ volleyball tilts.
CALABARZON wound up at second place with a 55-50-60 after collecting medals in swimming and secondary boys’ basketball.
Charles Boneo won six gold medals in the elementary boys’ level while the region’s secondary boys’ basketball team won its first Palaro cage crown after 10 years.
Davao Region finished in third place with a 33-32-35 haul with dancesport leading the way.
Josef Marco Costoy and Elihu Joseph Darwin had six gold medals in the secondary boys’ division while Luane Grace Cumag grabbed six gold medals each in the elementray’ and girls’ category.
Bret Marcial and Athea Aisel Conte also bagged six mints each for Davao in the secondary boys’ and girls’ cartegory.
Central Visayas placed fourth with a 32-30-44 tally.
Western Visayas landed at fifth place with a 31-36-35 medal count while host region CARAGA posted its best finish ever in the Palaro at sixth spot with a 30-19-48 haul.
Department of Education secretary Sonny Angara lauded Agusan del Sur’s maiden hosting of the Palaro as it gears up for next year’s edition in Quezon City.
“Agusan del Sur was given a chance and it did not waste it from the opening salvo until catering to the needs of 16,000 delegates,” Angara said.
“This year showed that sports competitions can be organized at a higher standard while keeping athletes at the center of every decision. Agusan del Sur has raised the bar for future hosts.”