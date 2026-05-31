Curtain call

DAVAO CITY — For the 19th straight time, the National Capital Region (NCR) reigned supreme in the Palarong Pambansa as the annual event closed shop Sunday at the the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.

The Big City amassed a total of 91 golds, 71 silvers, and 70 bronze medals in one of the biggest grassroots competitions supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Swimmers Patricia Mae Santor led NCR’s medal drive with seven gold medals in the secondary girls’ division on the last day of hostilities while Jamesray Ajido won five mints in the secondary boys’ category.