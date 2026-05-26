Delegates cite strong hosting, inclusion push as 2026 Palaro unfolds in Agusan del Sur





Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the Palaro’s value extends beyond medal standings.



“Higit sa medals at rankings, mahalaga sa Palaro ang mga karanasan at aral na dala nito para sa ating mga atleta,” he said.



Some delegation officials reported smooth logistics and well-prepared facilities during the opening days.



Nena Laurente, a district supervisor from Davao City, said the opening program delivered a “boombastic” start.



“Maraming pasabog. Thank you to the LGU. They are really making this event more exciting,” she said.



Laurente added that student-athlete accommodations were in “excellent” condition, citing air-conditioned rooms and free transport services for spectators.



First-time participants said the competition environment has been both challenging and energizing. Taekwondo athlete Yshmeer Pingli of Zamboanga Peninsula said he was adjusting to the scale of the national meet.



“It’s my first time here… fun and nervous at the same time,” he said, noting that meeting athletes from other regions has been a highlight.



Tennis player Athena Zhia Liwag of Central Luzon, competing in her first secondary-level Palaro, said she aims to remain competitive while managing expectations.



“I just want to enjoy the game and… hopefully maka-medal all the way to gold,” she said.



Her mother, Joanna Marie Liwag, said simply qualifying for the Palaro already reflects the difficulty of the selection process.

“Mahirap makarating sa Palarong Pambansa dahil maraming mas magagaling,” she said.



This year’s Palaro features expanded demonstration events for para-athletes, including para table tennis and sitting volleyball.



Coach Zenaida Chavez said the visibility of the exhibitions may encourage more young athletes with disabilities to enter sports programs.



The 2026 Palarong Pambansa continues in Agusan del Sur with competitions and demonstration events ongoing across multiple venues in the province.