RUNAWAY WINNER: NCR poised to bag 19th Palaro crown

NCR defended its secondary girls’ volleyball title after beating Negros Island Region, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18.

Head coach Karl Dimaculangan said the squad, whose core is composed of players from National University-Nazareth School, said they had to calm themselves down after dropping the first set.

“Defending the title wasn’t easy. Prior to the Palaro, we have been competing in other tournaments where we have to come up with different lineups,” said Dimaculangan, who drew 17 points from Diza Marie Berayo.

“We became more disciplined. We were too excited in the first set but we kept working hard.”

Anthony Cariaso added to the Big City’s medal haul after winning the secondary boys’ 800-meter event.

It was a bittersweet moment for the University of the East trackster as he dedicated his victory to his late friend Mark Dave Nicholas, who won in the same event last year in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

“I prayed to Dave that I would win the medal for him,” Cariaso said.

“I wasn’t happy. I won but my friend isn’t with me anymore.”

CALABARZON remains in second place with a 54-47-56 gold-silver-bronze medal haul with its secondary boys’ basketball team winning the title after a 10-year-wait.

The men’s squad, backed by St. John Wort’s Integrated School pulled off a 79-62 upset over Davao Region in the final.

Dairick Duterte, a distant relative of former President Rodrigo Duterte, led the St. John Wort’s Integrated School-backed squad with 21 points to win the Palaro cage title for the first time since 2016 when Evan Nelle and San Beda University-Taytay did the trick.

It was vindication for head coach Jasper Magno as not only they proved doubters wrong but also won a Palaro title that was denied to him in 2013 in Dumaguete City.

“We just quietly prepared for the tournament. They boys deserved the victory,” said Magno, who competed for NCR in the past.

“We prepared for this and we knew our strengths. We weren’t able to execute our plays in the first few minutes so went back to defense. “

Western Visayas is in third place with a 30-33-39 gold-silver-bronze medal haul while Central Visayas sits in fourth place with a 29-28-40 tally.

Host region CARAGA reached its best finish in the Palaro in fifth place with 28 golds, 19 silvers and 41 bronze medals.