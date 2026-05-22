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BOXING

Canoy clashes with Collazo

PEDRO Taduran can’t wait to get his hands on Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo.
PEDRO Taduran can’t wait to get his hands on Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo. Photograph by Nick Giongco for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Oscar Collazo is defending his World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight crowns against a Filipino next month in the United States.

But it’s not going to be Pedro Taduran, the reigning International Boxing Federation titleholder.

PEDRO Taduran can’t wait to get his hands on Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo.
Collazo running away from Taduran?

The handpicked challenger is Joey Canoy.

Efforts are under way to put a deal in place for the bout scheduled 20 June.

Canoy, 32, holds a 25-5-2 win-loss-draw card with 15 knockouts.

Collazo, 29, also a southpaw like Canoy, parades a 14-0-0 mark with 11 knockouts.

PEDRO Taduran can’t wait to get his hands on Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo.
Taduran prioritizing Collazo clash
WBO WBA minimumweight title fight
Oscar Collazo vs Joey Canoy
Filipino boxing world title challenge
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