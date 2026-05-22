Canoy clashes with Collazo

Oscar Collazo is defending his World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight crowns against a Filipino next month in the United States.
But it’s not going to be Pedro Taduran, the reigning International Boxing Federation titleholder.
The handpicked challenger is Joey Canoy.
Efforts are under way to put a deal in place for the bout scheduled 20 June.
Canoy, 32, holds a 25-5-2 win-loss-draw card with 15 knockouts.
Collazo, 29, also a southpaw like Canoy, parades a 14-0-0 mark with 11 knockouts.