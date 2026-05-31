BDO explores AI, blockchain integration

“We are continuously looking for ways to use the latest technologies to upgrade our existing products in convenient and secure ways, and these innovations will be rolled out as soon as they can be harnessed to provide the best possible experience for our customers,” he said.

AI in banking is used to automate services, detect fraud, and improve security, helping make financial systems faster and safer.

By analyzing large amounts of transaction data in real time, AI can identify suspicious activity and prevent fraud, while also supporting tools such as biometric authentication for safer account access.

At the same time, AI-powered systems such as chatbots and automated processes make banking more convenient by speeding up customer service, streamlining operations, and helping banks make quicker, more accurate decisions.

Blockchain, meanwhile, is a distributed digital ledger that records transactions across multiple computers using cryptography, making records transparent and difficult to alter.

In financial transactions, this structure improves security by verifying transfers with cryptographic signatures, preventing unauthorized changes through immutable records, and reducing reliance on a single central database that hackers could target.

Since each transaction is permanently recorded and traceable, blockchain can strengthen auditability, help detect fraud, and enable more secure and efficient settlement between financial institutions.

The potential integration of AI and blockchain into BDO’s services underscores the bank’s commitment to security, which Villareal said the bank prioritizes heavily.

“The Bank invests heavily in cybersecurity and anti-fraud platforms. Our systems try to detect unusual patterns and approve or decline transactions based on customer verification and behavior,” he said.

“On top of system solutions to prevent fraud, phishing, and other cyberattacks, we also proactively educate our customers on how to secure their accounts by reminding them not to click links, disclose personal information, or share their OTP,” he added.

Villareal noted that digital banking adoption has increased by 73 percent since 2020, reflecting the growth of the digital economy fueled by the accelerated shift to cashless transactions during the pandemic, as well as younger, tech-savvy generations who grew up in the digital age.

He added that through digitalization initiatives such as the bank’s BDO Pay and BDO Online applications, the bank continues to strengthen its position in the growing Philippine digital economy.

“Our roadmap evolves and adapts to customer needs at different points in time and at different life stages. The features that we roll out aim to integrate them into the digital economy. We always prioritize interoperability for customers regardless of the payment or transfer method they choose — be it paying any merchant using QRPH, or receiving money from different banks with only their mobile number,” Villareal said.