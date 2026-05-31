A mother’s heart in service

In Las Piñas, leadership is taking on a more personal and grounded form, shaped by the everyday realities of motherhood. For City Councilor Alelee Aguilar-Andanar, public service is not separate from family life. It is deeply rooted in it.

As the wife of former presidential spokesperson and broadcast personality Martin Andanar, the mother of Alexa and Vince, an entrepreneur and a public servant, Alelee’s approach to leadership reflects the same care, patience and quiet strength that define many Filipino mothers.

Born on 29 February 1976 to the late former Las Piñas Mayor Vergel Aguilar and current Vice Mayor Imelda Aguilar, Alelee’s journey in public life was first shaped through community involvement, where she worked closely with local initiatives and development efforts in Las Piñas. Her siblings — Las Piñas City Mayor April Aguilar, dermatologist Aivee Aguilar-Teo and Budjit Aguilar — excel in both business and public service as well.