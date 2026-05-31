A mother’s heart in service

In Las Piñas, leadership is taking on a more personal and grounded form, shaped by the everyday realities of motherhood. For City Councilor Alelee Aguilar-Andanar, public service is not separate from family life. It is deeply rooted in it.
As the wife of former presidential spokesperson and broadcast personality Martin Andanar, the mother of Alexa and Vince, an entrepreneur and a public servant, Alelee’s approach to leadership reflects the same care, patience and quiet strength that define many Filipino mothers.
Born on 29 February 1976 to the late former Las Piñas Mayor Vergel Aguilar and current Vice Mayor Imelda Aguilar, Alelee’s journey in public life was first shaped through community involvement, where she worked closely with local initiatives and development efforts in Las Piñas. Her siblings — Las Piñas City Mayor April Aguilar, dermatologist Aivee Aguilar-Teo and Budjit Aguilar — excel in both business and public service as well.
Later, Alelee expanded her voice in the public sphere when she became a columnist for DAILY TRIBUNE, writing the column “Generous Heart,” where she shares reflections on family, service and everyday acts of compassion. This platform further strengthened her advocacy of connecting leadership with empathy and lived experience.
Her commitment to service became even more evident through her support for initiatives such as the 29 May 2026 Asian Innovation Forum (AIF), held at the Aguilar Sports Complex in Barangay Pilar Village, Las Piñas City, which focused on empowering mothers in the digital economy.
Without hesitation, the councilor helped make the event a success, bringing together women, entrepreneurs and community leaders in a space designed for learning, opportunity and business growth.
Her leadership is most evident in how she connects directly with communities.
Connections that matter
Her leadership is most evident in how she connects directly with communities. During a recent Mother’s Day initiative under her HakHak Grocery Challenge, assistance was extended to mothers running small sari-sari stores across Las Piñas. What seemed like a simple outreach revealed deeper stories of resilience.
Aguilar-Andanar personally visited families, listening to them not just as a public official but as a fellow mother who understands sacrifice and hope.
One story that left a lasting impression was that of Nanay Tintin Siares from Barangay CAA.
Living in a tiny nine-square-meter (sqm) space that serves as both home and sari-sari store, she embodies the quiet determination of many mothers in the city. Despite limited means, her focus remains clear: to provide a better future for her children through education.
Encounters like this continue to shape Aguilar-Andanar’s view of leadership, grounding it in real lives and everyday struggles.
As the city’s top-ranking councilor, she brings a perspective rooted in both experience and empathy. Her priorities in education, healthcare and social services reflect a strong focus on families, especially women, solo parents and the youth.
These are not just policy directions but commitments shaped by constant engagement with the community.
What makes her leadership stand out is how it inspires other mothers to see themselves as active builders of their own future. Through initiatives such as the AIF, she encourages women to explore entrepreneurship, embrace digital tools and create livelihoods that support both their families and their communities. It sends a clear message that motherhood is not a limitation but a foundation for leadership.
Alelee exhibits a new style of governance that is personal, responsive and deeply rooted in empathy.
For many mothers in the city, her story serves as both inspiration and affirmation that leadership does not always begin in formal spaces. Sometimes it starts at home, grows through experience and extends outward through service. In that way, her work continues to help shape a more connected and compassionate Las Piñas.