A year after victory

At the start of the campaign, awareness about me was low. I initially placed fourth in surveys in the First District of Las Piñas, where only six candidates could win. But through hard work, faith, and the support of so many people, we achieved something I will forever treasure: finishing number one in the district and number one overall in Las Piñas with 71,492 votes.

That overwhelming trust humbles me until today. And I have learned that gratitude becomes more meaningful when it is translated into service.

In the past 12 months, I am grateful to have principally sponsored the amendment of the GAD Code, and supported the implementation of Hakbang through the help of the CSWD and Ateneo public health students. We also have our weekly activity to support people who seek financial help for medicines, students who need financial assistance for their education, and the continued strengthening of the HakHak Grocery Challenge Program for sari-sari store owners.

These programs are deeply personal to me because they focus on empowering women, supporting families, and helping small communities thrive with dignity.

True generosity is not measured by grand gestures alone. Sometimes it is found in listening to someone’s story, helping a mother start a livelihood, mentoring young leaders, or simply showing up consistently for people who need hope.

As I reflect on this first year in public service, I carry one lesson very closely: victory is not the finish line. It is the beginning of a greater responsibility to serve with sincerity, humility and heart.

As it is written in The Holy Bible: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”

One year later, my heart remains grateful, and even more determined to serve.