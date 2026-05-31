12th victim located at Angeles City collapsed structure

Search, rescue, and retrieval operations remain in full swing in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, following the structural collapse that has drawn continuous emergency response. Emergency personnel successfully located the 12th victim within Quadrant 1 late Sunday evening.

To expedite the grueling process, emergency teams are executing a multi-pronged strategy across the disaster site. While ground crews focus intensely on Quadrant 1, heavy equipment operations are being conducted simultaneously in Quadrant 4 to facilitate debris removal and secure safer access points.