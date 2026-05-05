DoST debuts AI-powered lab at PSHS

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Main Campus director Rod Allan de Lara said the laboratory is a starting point for the institution rather than a definitive model for others to follow, noting that the technology is changing rapidly.

“It is hard to say that this is the standard AI laboratory because AI itself is evolving too fast for everyone,” De Lara said. “So this is just a start.”

De Lara said the school decided to integrate AI into its laboratories now to keep students ahead of the curve rather than waiting for the technology to stabilize. He stressed that the school aims to remain at the forefront of the shifting technological landscape.