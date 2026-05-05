DoST debuts AI-powered lab at PSHS

The Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Science High School System (DoST-PSHS) launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory Tuesday at the PSHS Main Campus.
The facility is designed to provide students with the hardware and resources necessary to build, test, and develop their own AI-based programs and models.
In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Main Campus director Rod Allan de Lara said the laboratory is a starting point for the institution rather than a definitive model for others to follow, noting that the technology is changing rapidly.
“It is hard to say that this is the standard AI laboratory because AI itself is evolving too fast for everyone,” De Lara said. “So this is just a start.”
De Lara said the school decided to integrate AI into its laboratories now to keep students ahead of the curve rather than waiting for the technology to stabilize. He stressed that the school aims to remain at the forefront of the shifting technological landscape.
The laboratory is expected to be fully operational for the upcoming school year. PSHS plans to begin offering AI electives to science students starting in August.
In addition to the physical hardware, students will be provided access to a subscription-based web platform at no charge, allowing them to store and manage their digital projects.