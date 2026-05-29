The ‘butterfly’ effect: How your thyroid shapes your health

Every year, International Thyroid Awareness Week reminds us of a small but powerful organ that many people often overlook — the thyroid gland. Shaped like a butterfly and located at the front of the neck above the collarbone, the thyroid produces hormones that help regulate many essential body functions, including metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, mood, digestion and energy levels.
Despite its small size, the thyroid has a major impact on overall health. When it produces too much or too little thyroid hormone, problems can develop gradually and affect nearly every organ system in the body. Unfortunately, thyroid disorders are common yet often underrecognized, especially because their symptoms may mimic stress, aging, menopause, anxiety, or simple fatigue.
In the Philippines, thyroid disease remains a significant health concern. According to the Philippine Thyroid Diseases Study (PhilTiDeS), around 1 in every 12 Filipinos has abnormal thyroid function, while nearly 9 out of 100 Filipinos have a goiter — an enlargement of the thyroid gland. Women are affected much more commonly than men, especially those between 42 and 62 years old.
There are two major thyroid function disorders: hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid becomes overactive and produces excessive thyroid hormone. People with hyperthyroidism may experience palpitations, weight loss despite a good appetite, tremors, heat intolerance, excessive sweating, anxiety, irritability, insomnia, frequent bowel movements, and enlargement of the thyroid gland. Some patients may also develop eye changes, with bulging eyes or a prominent stare.
On the other hand, hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland becomes underactive. Symptoms may include fatigue, weight gain, constipation, dry skin, hair thinning, depression, forgetfulness, slowed thinking, feeling cold easily, high cholesterol levels and menstrual irregularities. Because these symptoms develop slowly, many patients may not realize they have a thyroid problem until complications appear.
Thyroid disorders can usually be detected through simple blood tests, particularly the thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) test, sometimes together with thyroid hormone levels such as free T4 (FT4) and free T3 (FT3). Neck ultrasound, thyroid scans, or biopsy may also be needed in selected patients.
Iodine plays a vital role in thyroid health because it is needed to produce thyroid hormones. Iodine deficiency remains an important public health issue in several areas of our country, with severe iodine deficiency leading to goiter, hypothyroidism, pregnancy complications, miscarriage and impaired brain development in children.
Fortunately, iodine can be obtained through proper nutrition. Seafood, seaweed, shellfish, dairy products, eggs and iodized salt are good dietary sources. Adults generally require about 150 micrograms of iodine daily, while pregnant and breastfeeding women need higher amounts. However, more is not always better. Excessive iodine intake may also trigger thyroid problems in susceptible individuals and make hyperthyroidism worse.
Many patients also ask whether certain foods should be avoided when someone has thyroid disease. Some foods, such as cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, soy products and cassava, contain substances called goitrogens that may interfere with thyroid hormone production. However, current evidence shows that these foods are generally safe when eaten in moderation and properly cooked, especially in individuals who have adequate iodine intake.
The good news is that most thyroid conditions are treatable. Hyperthyroidism may be managed with medications, radioactive iodine treatment, or surgery. Hypothyroidism is commonly treated with levothyroxine, a small tablet of thyroid hormone replacement. This must be taken properly to ensure adequate absorption — first thing in the morning on an empty stomach with only water, separated from calcium or iron supplements, and with at least a 30-minute wait before any other food, drink, or medication. Even if you do not usually eat breakfast, you can and should take your thyroid hormone replacement regularly, as instructed by your physician.
During International Thyroid Awareness Week, let us remember that thyroid health affects not only physical well-being but also mental, emotional, reproductive and cardiovascular health. Persistent fatigue, unexplained weight changes, neck enlargement, palpitations, menstrual irregularities, or difficulty concentrating should not simply be ignored.
Awareness leads to early diagnosis, proper treatment and better quality of life. Sometimes, listening to the signals of this small “butterfly gland” can make a big difference in protecting one’s overall health.