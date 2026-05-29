The ‘butterfly’ effect: How your thyroid shapes your health

Every year, International Thyroid Awareness Week reminds us of a small but powerful organ that many people often overlook — the thyroid gland. Shaped like a butterfly and located at the front of the neck above the collarbone, the thyroid produces hormones that help regulate many essential body functions, including metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, mood, digestion and energy levels.

Despite its small size, the thyroid has a major impact on overall health. When it produces too much or too little thyroid hormone, problems can develop gradually and affect nearly every organ system in the body. Unfortunately, thyroid disorders are common yet often underrecognized, especially because their symptoms may mimic stress, aging, menopause, anxiety, or simple fatigue.