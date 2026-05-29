Why Filinvest Mimosa Plus is your fresh escape

From expansive fairways to vibrant open parks

At the heart of the estate is the Mimosa Plus Golf Course, whose sweeping fairways and open landscapes define much of the Mimosa experience.

The atmosphere immediately feels expansive — quiet luxury expressed through greenery, fresh air and uninterrupted sightlines. As a GEO-certified golf course, it welcomes both seasoned players and curious newcomers alike, with its driving range and golf academy making the sport feel approachable rather than intimidating.

What makes the experience even more dynamic is its flexibility. With night golf capabilities, the course extends beyond the usual daytime affair, offering a more contemporary take on leisure for visitors looking for something active well into the evening.

Beyond the fairways, the estate unfolds into breezy, walkable spaces designed for lingering. Acacia Park, located beside Quest Hotel and near the mall, offers a softer pace with shaded pathways, open lawns and pergolas that invite moments of pause. Nearby, Creative Park introduces a more playful energy, housing the dog park, Ikea Vibe Park, The Book Stop Project and the upcoming interactive art installation by Filipino artist Leeroy New. Together, these spaces create an environment that feels alive yet relaxed — adaptable to however visitors want to spend the day.

A complete leisure city

Pampanga’s evolving café culture has also found its place within Filinvest Mimosa Plus. Baker J serves coffee and pastries against lush golf course views, while Maison Matcha and At the Blanc at Filinvest Shoppes Mimosa offer more curated café experiences perfect for slow mornings and intimate catch-ups. Around the Parade Grounds, Bali Café and Resto, Porch Café, and Cycles and Brew add even more personality to the mix, from family-friendly dining to cyclist-favorite coffee stops.

Dining across the estate feels equally varied yet cohesive. Filinvest Shoppes Mimosa continues to expand its culinary scene with Firehouse Pizza alongside its cafés, while Korean food lovers can stop by WorkPlus’ Mani Mogo. Within the golf course, Bay 49 delivers another dining experience shaped by the estate’s leisure atmosphere, while Quest Plus Conference Center Clark rounds out the gastronomic journey through Mequeni Live buffet and Rare Bar and Grill.

Because everything exists within one thoughtfully connected setting, the experience flows naturally from one moment to the next. A morning outdoors can effortlessly transition into lunch, followed by an afternoon stroll through the parks before easing into dinner nearby. It is this seamless rhythm that gives Filinvest Mimosa Plus its signature “stay-play-dine-unwind” lifestyle.

“Filinvest Mimosa Plus was always envisioned as a master-planned leisure estate where people can experience a more complete kind of escape,” shared Don Ubaldo, first vice president and head of Filinvest Townships. “It is a cohesive community where everything is thoughtfully brought together so people can simply head over and enjoy.”

For those wanting something more permanent than a weekend stay, Golf Ridge Private Estate by Filigree offers a way to fully immerse in the Mimosa lifestyle. Located beside the Mimosa Plus Golf Course, the low-density luxury enclave draws from the estate’s relaxed country-club character, with fairway views becoming part of everyday living. Surrounded by recreational, dining and wellness spaces, it presents a lifestyle that balances retreat and accessibility with ease.

In Clark, Filinvest Mimosa Plus offers a refreshing alternative to the usual weekend escape — one that feels vibrant yet relaxed, elevated yet approachable. It is the kind of destination that invites repeat visits, where every stay carries a different rhythm depending on how you choose to experience it.