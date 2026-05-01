Mactan, reimagined: Lifestyle ecosystem of Mahi Center

Mahi Center comes to Mactan with calm assurance — an all-in-one business and lifestyle hub that seems less like an opening and more like a seamless evolution in the way the island is adapting to life. Since its soft launch on 18 December 2025, it has been consistently creating a new rhythm for the region: one that merges activity and tranquility, practicality and pleasure, all within one seamless ecosystem.
“For Mactan residents, professionals, and travelers passing through one of the Philippines’ busiest airports, today’s launch marks a significant moment for AppleOne Group’s growing portfolio, and reinforces Cebu’s emergence as a world-class destination for business, tourism, and modern living,“ said Ray Go Manigsaca, president and CEO of AppleOne Group. “With Mahi Center, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the region’s economic growth by building places where business can thrive, families can gather, and communities can take genuine pride — reflecting our long-term belief in what Cebu can offer.”
Located in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, mere minutes from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the development occupies a distinctive crossroads — where travel, transitions and daily living converge. It’s a space meant for changes: A morning task evolving into lunch, a workday that gently shifts into an evening out, a brief visit that transforms into an unexpected stay.
More intentional way to spend time
Mahi Center’s design aesthetic embraces minimalism. The combination of retail and dining seems well thought out — merging the familiarity of well-known brands with the allure of fresh entries to the island. Daily routines, such as grocery shopping or informal dining, acquire a more sensory, nearly relaxed nature. The area encourages you to take a pause, even if just a little.
There is an evident change in the way time is utilized here. It’s not about hurrying through a list, but about allowing moments to expand. Coffee persists. Discussions lengthen. Even the most common stops seem somewhat more intentional.
The office areas above exhibit a comparable sensibility. Work blends effortlessly into the surroundings — less structured, more attuned to the day’s rhythms. It’s a method that recognizes how the boundaries between productivity and lifestyle have become indistinct.
At the core, the hotel grounds everything with a feeling of comfort. It’s an area meant for both activity and stillness, perfectly suited for business travelers on the go and leisure visitors desiring closeness to Mactan’s beaches and cultural spots. The experience is subtle yet deliberate — comfort that seems natural rather than forced.
“Fairfield by Marriott is built on the belief that hospitality should feel genuine. Here in Mactan, we have the privilege of adding something that is both internationally trusted and deeply local in spirit. We want every guest, whether arriving for a meeting or a much-needed getaway, to feel welcomed and cared for from the moment they walk through our doors,” said Samantha Manigsaca, vice president for Hospitality.
The shape of a growing island
Beyond just a location, Mahi Center signifies a wider transformation in Cebu’s changing identity. It refers to a method of construction that emphasizes the experience of spaces — not solely their appearance or usability, but their emotional impact over time.
Its existence subtly yet significantly enhances the local environment: generating opportunities, aiding nearby communities and enriching Lapu-Lapu City’s increasing attractiveness. However, in addition to that, it provides a deeper ambiance — an environment where everyday existence achieves a distinct rhythm.
As Mactan grows, projects like this suggest a future focused on balance rather than just density. Environments that not only host life but also influence it — delicately, intentionally and enduringly.