However, trees clearly bring both economic and environmental value to our cities. The US Environmental Protection Agency notes that shaded surfaces, such as asphalt and concrete, can be 11 to 25 degrees Celsius cooler than those directly exposed to the sun. Trees also release moisture into the air, which helps lower peak temperatures by 1 to 5 degrees Celsius. The abundance of trees and other green infrastructure has been observed to reduce energy demand of nearby buildings by 10 percent.

Locally, the Climate Change Commission has noted that Arroceros Forest Park was reported to be 5 degrees Celsius cooler than the city average.

Trees also help manage flooding, too, as they intercept rainfall before it hits pavement, reduce the force of raindrops, slow runoff and help water return to the ground. A US Geological Survey study on the loss of mature street-tree canopy found that removed canopy had provided a runoff reduction capacity of 66 liters per square meter.