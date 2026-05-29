The SCAR Project: Healing beyond skin deep

The line between self-esteem and value

Kho also revealed that the organization became deeply selective in choosing participants, particularly after receiving hundreds of submissions.

“There’s a thin line between self-esteem and value,” he said. “My job is to carefully discern which cases are about building self-esteem and which ones are really about seeking value through appearance.”

According to Kho, some applicants were declined because the procedures they sought did not align with the project’s purpose.

“We will improve their looks to build their self-esteem,” he said. “But we don’t want their looks to become their identities.”

He reflected on society’s tendency to attach worth to physical appearance, saying the project ultimately hopes to challenge that mindset.

“Our identities are not attached to how we look,” Kho said. “One day, all of us will age. Beauty changes. What matters is that people understand they are more than their appearance.”

A project built for the future

Belo Medical Group CEO Gina Lorenzana described “The SCAR Project” as an evolving initiative that has already grown beyond its original concept.

“When Doc Hayden first thought about this as a germ of an idea, he created communities around it,” Lorenzana said. “And even today, as I see the project unfold and continue to evolve, we’re realizing this is something that will continue far into the future.”

For Lorenzana, the initiative aims to shift conversations surrounding scars and identity.