Belo shares progress on 'The First Seven' scar cases

Eight-year-old burn survivor Sophia Abalon and 20-year-old Kirsten Sofia Barin are among the individuals undergoing treatment through the Belo Scar Project.

The two are part of “The First Seven,” a group selected from nearly 800 submissions nationwide to receive advanced care from Belo Medical Group.

Sophia survived a house fire that left her with extensive burn scars and limited mobility. She is currently undergoing staged surgeries and rehabilitation as part of her treatment.

Kirsten, who was born with rare facial clefts, recently underwent facial bone reconstruction using a custom 3D-printed implant.

Progress of the scar project

Launched in May 2025, the Belo Scar Project has completed most of the major surgical procedures for its initial group of patients.

According to Dr. Vicki Belo, the overwhelming response to the initiative highlighted the emotional and physical impact of life-altering scars on many Filipinos.