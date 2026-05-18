Belo shares progress on 'The First Seven' scar cases

Eight-year-old burn survivor Sophia Abalon and 20-year-old Kirsten Sofia Barin are among the individuals undergoing treatment through the Belo Scar Project.
The two are part of “The First Seven,” a group selected from nearly 800 submissions nationwide to receive advanced care from Belo Medical Group.
Sophia survived a house fire that left her with extensive burn scars and limited mobility. She is currently undergoing staged surgeries and rehabilitation as part of her treatment.
Kirsten, who was born with rare facial clefts, recently underwent facial bone reconstruction using a custom 3D-printed implant.
Launched in May 2025, the Belo Scar Project has completed most of the major surgical procedures for its initial group of patients.
According to Dr. Vicki Belo, the overwhelming response to the initiative highlighted the emotional and physical impact of life-altering scars on many Filipinos.
“The volume of submissions changed us,” said Dr. Vicki Belo, Founder, Chairwoman, and Medical Director of the Belo Medical Group. “You begin to realize that scars are truly never just physical. They shape how people live, what they avoid, and what they believe they deserve. Choosing the First Seven was about identifying where we could create the most meaningful change.”
To address the complex cases, Belo’s medical team uses a multidisciplinary approach that combines surgery, laser technology, regenerative treatments, rehabilitation, and psychological support.
Kirsten’s case marked what Belo described as the first documented use in the Philippines of a custom-fabricated high-density polyethylene implant for facial cleft repair.
Lead maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Dax Pascasio said the customized approach was necessary because of the irregular contour of the facial defects.
“As far as we know, there is no documented case of a facial cleft repaired using a custom-fabricated HDPE implant in the Philippines,” said Dr. Pascasio.
According to Dr. Pascasio, the surgery required careful planning due to previous procedures Kirsten underwent as a child.
“We had to work around scarred tissue and limited soft tissue available for reconstruction, which makes reshaping the face much more challenging,” he said. “This case shows what is possible when you combine the right expertise with a truly customized approach.”
While the major surgical procedures have been completed, Belo Medical Group said rehabilitation, monitoring, and long-term care remain ongoing for all patients.
“This project represents a different level of responsibility,” said Gina Lorenzana, CEO of Belo Medical Group. “We are not treating isolated concerns. We are committing to full journeys.”
“This is only the beginning,” said Dr. Hayden Kho. “The First Seven represent what is possible when you combine compassion with capability.”