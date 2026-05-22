North Metro Manila’s new transit-linked lifestyle hub in QC

As North Metro Manila’s transport network rapidly evolves, Ayala Malls is positioning TriNoma at the center of it through The Exchange at TriNoma, a new 40,000-square-meter retail and office expansion directly linked to the Unified Grand Central Station. More than a mall extension, the development signals TriNoma’s emergence as a lifestyle-driven commercial hub shaped by mobility, convenience and the changing rhythm of urban life in the North.
With direct access to the MRT-3, MRT-7 and LRT-1 lines, alongside UV Express routes, bus terminals and point-to-point services, TriNoma is set to become the only mall in Quezon City seamlessly connected to Metro Manila’s largest rail interchange. The connectivity is expected to significantly expand the mall’s reach, drawing in a new wave of commuters, professionals and consumers while reinforcing its position as a daily destination for shopping, dining and social experiences.
“TriNoma’s expansion reflects strong, sustained demand from both retailers and consumers in Quezon City,” said Paul Birkett, chief operating officer of Ayala Malls. “By combining transport connectivity, a stronger tenant mix and targeted upgrades to the customer experience, we are positioning TriNoma for continued relevance and long-term growth.”
Set to open later this year, The Exchange at TriNoma is envisioned as an intermodal lifestyle hub where transit, retail and everyday city living converge. The project will feature approximately 12,000 square meters of retail space, 4,000 square meters of office space and an integrated parking and transit terminal, creating a high-energy environment designed for both movement and pause. The expansion also introduces new opportunities for premium and high-traffic retail concepts, with ABC-Mart Grand Stage’s first location in the North already confirmed — a sign of continued confidence in TriNoma’s evolving consumer base.
The timing aligns with the continued progress of the Unified Grand Central Station and the MRT-7 line ahead of their targeted completion by 2027, developments expected to transform the area into one of Metro Manila’s busiest and most connected urban districts. For Trinoma, this places the mall at the intersection of infrastructure, commerce and lifestyle — a space where commuters transition seamlessly into consumers, diners and community audiences.
Ahead of The Exchange’s opening, Ayala Malls has introduced a series of curated upgrades across TriNoma designed to elevate the overall customer experience. The refreshed Activity Center now features a high-impact LED screen and updated interiors, while revitalized garden spaces and open-air areas bring a softer, more contemporary atmosphere to the mall. Its dining and café mix has also expanded with names such as H Proper Coffee Roasters, Little Flour, Pizza Sisters and Burnt Bean, alongside upcoming openings including Key Coffee, Chili’s, and Cibo — reinforcing TriNoma’s growing appeal as an all-day lifestyle destination.
These enhancements create more room for launches, cultural activations, casual meetups and everyday rituals, strengthening TriNoma’s identity as both a commuter-linked retail hub and a modern gathering space for Quezon City and the wider North Metro Manila community.
With The Exchange at TriNoma, integrated transport connectivity, and a refreshed lifestyle offering, TriNoma is positioning itself not just as a shopping center, but as a future-facing urban hub designed around how people move, connect and spend time in the city today.