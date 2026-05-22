North Metro Manila’s new transit-linked lifestyle hub in QC

“TriNoma’s expansion reflects strong, sustained demand from both retailers and consumers in Quezon City,” said Paul Birkett, chief operating officer of Ayala Malls. “By combining transport connectivity, a stronger tenant mix and targeted upgrades to the customer experience, we are positioning TriNoma for continued relevance and long-term growth.”

Set to open later this year, The Exchange at TriNoma is envisioned as an intermodal lifestyle hub where transit, retail and everyday city living converge. The project will feature approximately 12,000 square meters of retail space, 4,000 square meters of office space and an integrated parking and transit terminal, creating a high-energy environment designed for both movement and pause. The expansion also introduces new opportunities for premium and high-traffic retail concepts, with ABC-Mart Grand Stage’s first location in the North already confirmed — a sign of continued confidence in TriNoma’s evolving consumer base.