New Everyday Escapes in Taguig

Ayala Malls Arca South is emerging as Taguig’s newest getaway — a place designed not just for shopping, but for slowing down, catching up and enjoying the everyday in a more relaxed and thoughtful way. As the first in a new generation of Ayala Malls, it brings together retail, dining, cafés, and open spaces in a setting that feels more connected to real life and less like the usual fast-paced mall experience.

“At Ayala Malls, we have learned that retail works best when it becomes part of people’s everyday routines,” says Paul Birkett, Ayala Malls chief operating officer. “Ayala Malls Arca South was designed around that belief. By giving people more reasons to come often, stay longer, and move naturally through the space, we create stronger conditions for our merchants to be discovered, visited, and woven into the life of the community.”