New Everyday Escapes in Taguig

Ayala Malls Arca South is emerging as Taguig’s newest getaway — a place designed not just for shopping, but for slowing down, catching up and enjoying the everyday in a more relaxed and thoughtful way. As the first in a new generation of Ayala Malls, it brings together retail, dining, cafés, and open spaces in a setting that feels more connected to real life and less like the usual fast-paced mall experience.
“At Ayala Malls, we have learned that retail works best when it becomes part of people’s everyday routines,” says Paul Birkett, Ayala Malls chief operating officer. “Ayala Malls Arca South was designed around that belief. By giving people more reasons to come often, stay longer, and move naturally through the space, we create stronger conditions for our merchants to be discovered, visited, and woven into the life of the community.”
That sense of ease is clear throughout the mall. Instead of the traditional enclosed setup, Ayala Malls Arca South was designed as a more open and breathable environment where indoor and outdoor spaces naturally connect. The result is a destination that feels inviting from the moment you arrive — somewhere you can comfortably spend a few hours meeting friends, enjoying a meal, or simply taking a break from the pace of the city.
The design balances modern industrial details with warmer textures, natural finishes, and ambient lighting that create a space that feels contemporary without being overwhelming. There’s an understated lifestyle feel to the entire experience — polished, but still approachable.
At the center of it all is Fresh Grounds, Ayala Malls’ first dedicated coffee roastery zone inspired by global café culture and the Filipino tradition of merienda. It’s the kind of space that encourages people to linger a little longer, whether for morning coffee, quiet afternoons, or unhurried conversations with friends and family.
Dining also plays a major role in shaping the mall’s atmosphere. Kulinarya Food Hall brings together a variety of cuisines in one open space designed for shared meals and easy gatherings. Instead of rushing in and out, the setup encourages people to sit down, explore different flavors, and enjoy the experience together.
Outside, Main Street offers a refreshing change of pace. The open green space, lined with food trucks and flexible pop-up areas, creates room for casual walks, weekend visits, and simple moments of pause. It gives the district a more relaxed and community-driven character — something many people are looking for as city spaces continue to evolve.
Meanwhile, areas like The Crates and The Souk were designed to grow alongside the community, giving local businesses and emerging concepts a place to thrive as Arca South develops into one of Taguig’s rising lifestyle districts.
More than just a retail destination, Ayala Malls Arca South feels like a modern community hub — one that blends convenience, comfort, and connection in a way that feels natural and easy. As the district continues to grow, it’s becoming the kind of place people return to not out of routine, but because it simply feels good to be there.