Obesity fueling silent health crisis — doctors

Doctors said these conditions greatly increase the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease — some of the leading causes of death in the Philippines.

To address the problem, several medical groups have joined forces to push for earlier treatment and stronger public awareness.

The partnership was formalized through an agreement signed by the endocrinology group along with the Philippine Heart Association, the Philippine Society of Nephrology and the Philippine Association for the Study of Overweight and Obesity.

Dr. Elaine Cunanan, vice president of the endocrinology society, said that “obesity is more than just a lifestyle problem; it’s a chronic disease that is often overlooked and influenced by factors like genetics, eating habits and our environment.”

Long-term effects

Dr. Lourdes Ella Santos of the Philippine Heart Association said doctors are seeing more young adults developing diabetes and hypertension — conditions that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Kidney specialists also raised concerns about the long-term effects of obesity.

According to Ricardo A. Francisco, president of the Philippine Society of Nephrology, obesity increases the risk of chronic kidney disease, which often develops silently.

“Most people only find out they have kidney problems when the disease is already advanced and may require dialysis or a transplant,” he said.