Taiwan warms Manila community

A Taiwan-led community outreach initiative combining free medical services and Taiwanese cultural activities brought warmth and assistance to underserved residents in Manila on 24 May.
Project Taiwan was initiated by Gavin Tan, a candidate of Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council International Youth Ambassador program.
It was held at the Chiang Kai Shek College campus in Manila in partnership with the Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines, TAP Youth Chapter, Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center, CGH Medical Center Social Development Foundation, Chiang Kai Shek College and Barangay representatives from Tondo, Manila.
The outreach program featured a free medical mission, health screenings, relief assistance and Taiwanese cultural exchange activities aimed at serving grassroots communities.
Medical professionals from Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center provided free consultations, blood pressure checks and basic healthcare services to around 400 residents, many of whom have limited access to medical care.
The Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines and its Youth Chapter also distributed “Taiwan Care Packs” to underprivileged families as part of the humanitarian effort.
Beyond medical assistance, the event introduced local residents to Taiwanese night market culture through interactive games such as ring toss and traditional pinball activities.
The cultural booths drew enthusiastic participation from children and parents, creating a festive atmosphere while promoting people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the Philippines.
Minister Dustin Teng-shi Yang of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines said Taiwan continues to uphold the “Taiwan Can Help” spirit by contributing to the global community through humanitarian assistance, medical outreach and cultural engagement.
“It is encouraging to see Taiwanese youth, overseas Taiwanese organizations and Philippine community groups working together to bring care and friendship directly into local communities,” Yang said.
Ramon Chuaying of Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center said the hospital was honored to collaborate with Taiwanese community organizations in delivering healthcare services to underserved sectors in Manila.
TAP president Jia Hsieh described the activity as “more than a medical mission,” saying it reflected compassion, unity and hope through collective community action.
The project aimed to bring “Taiwan’s warmth, kindness and culture” into communities that need support the most, while also encouraging young people to participate in meaningful public service initiatives.