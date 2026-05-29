Taiwan warms Manila community

A Taiwan-led community outreach initiative combining free medical services and Taiwanese cultural activities brought warmth and assistance to underserved residents in Manila on 24 May.

Project Taiwan was initiated by Gavin Tan, a candidate of Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council International Youth Ambassador program.

It was held at the Chiang Kai Shek College campus in Manila in partnership with the Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines, TAP Youth Chapter, Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center, CGH Medical Center Social Development Foundation, Chiang Kai Shek College and Barangay representatives from Tondo, Manila.