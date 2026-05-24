TECO-led outreach brings free healthcare, cultural activities

Medical professionals from the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center provided free consultations, blood pressure checks, and basic health screenings to approximately 400 residents, many of whom have limited access to routine healthcare.

In addition to medical services, the Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines and its Youth Chapter distributed “Taiwan Care Packs” containing relief assistance to underprivileged families from nearby Tondo.

The outreach also introduced local families to Taiwanese night market culture through interactive booths featuring traditional games like ring toss and pinball.