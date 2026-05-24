TECO-led outreach brings free healthcare, cultural activities

A Taiwan-led community outreach initiative brought free medical services and Taiwanese cultural activities to hundreds of underserved Manila residents on Sunday.
The event, titled “Project: T.A.I.W.A.N.,” was held at the Chiang Kai Shek College campus in partnership with several civic and medical organizations. The initiative was organized by Gavin Tan, a candidate for Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council International Youth Ambassador program.
Medical professionals from the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center provided free consultations, blood pressure checks, and basic health screenings to approximately 400 residents, many of whom have limited access to routine healthcare.
In addition to medical services, the Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines and its Youth Chapter distributed “Taiwan Care Packs” containing relief assistance to underprivileged families from nearby Tondo.
The outreach also introduced local families to Taiwanese night market culture through interactive booths featuring traditional games like ring toss and pinball.
Organizers said the activities were designed to promote grassroots, people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the Philippines.
Dustin Teng-shi Yang, minister of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines, said the event aligns with the country’s ongoing “Taiwan Can Help” global humanitarian campaign.
“It is encouraging to see Taiwanese youth, overseas Taiwanese organizations, and Philippine community groups working together to bring care and friendship directly into local communities,” Yang said.