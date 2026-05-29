SOVEREIGNTY CLUB

Ukraine is seeking to expand cooperation with the Philippines in agriculture, energy security, labor, digitalization, defense technology as the two countries deepen relations two years after Kyiv established its first embassy in Manila.

Speaking before students and faculty at the University of Southeastern Philippines in a recent visit to Davao City, Ukrainian Ambassador Yuliia Fediv said Ukraine sees growing opportunities for engagement with the Philippines as it continues to confront the economic and human costs of Russia’s invasion while building new partnerships outside Europe.

The International Forum on Ukraine-Philippines Relations in a Changing Global Order came as relations between Manila and Kyiv have broadened significantly since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Philippines in 2024 and opened an embassy for the first time since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.