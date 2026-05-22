AID FROM MANILA

The Philippines has donated 40 portable power generators to Ukraine to help hospitals, schools and other civilian facilities cope with continuing electricity disruptions caused by the war.
The generators, each with a capacity of six kilowatts, will be used as back-up power sources for non-military infrastructure in affected Ukrainian communities.
The equipment will be shipped from the Philippines to the Polish port city of Gdansk before being transferred to Ukrainian authorities through a European Union emergency assistance program.
The donation followed a February 2026 meeting between Yuliia Fediv and Senator Erwin Tulfo, chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, who agreed to help facilitate the assistance.
The generators were supplied by Highball Traders Inc. and will be delivered through the rescEU Donations Scheme, part of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism that coordinates international aid for Ukraine.
According to the Embassy of Ukraine, the generators are intended strictly for civilian and humanitarian use and will not support military or security operations.
The embassy coordinated shipment logistics with assistance from Philippine Transmarine Carriers and KLN Logistics.
Polish authorities are expected to receive the shipment in Gdansk through the Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency of Poland before forwarding the equipment to Ukraine.
Ukraine has faced repeated attacks on its energy infrastructure since Russia’s invasion began in 2022, causing periodic blackouts and forcing communities to rely on generators and emergency power systems to keep essential services operating.
Aid shipments of fuel, transformers and portable generators have become a critical part of international humanitarian support for the country’s civilian population.
Fediv described the donation as a sign of humanitarian solidarity between the two countries and said the generators would help maintain essential services during power outages.