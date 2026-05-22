KYIV IN MINDANAO

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Philippines warned Monday that the war with Russia is reshaping global security far beyond Europe, telling students in Davao City that the conflict has exposed the limits of international law and left Ukraine facing hundreds of billions of dollars in destruction.

Speaking at the University of Southeastern Philippines, Yuliia Fediv said the war has already caused an estimated $195 billion in damage and could require roughly $600 billion to rebuild, citing figures from the World Bank and the UN.

Fediv said Ukraine continues to bring its case before the international community because the conflict is not only about territory, but about whether smaller nations can rely on global institutions and international rules for protection.