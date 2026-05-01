An ARMY’s deep dive: Inside the ‘Swimside’

DAILY TRIBUNE saw firsthand how the place turns fandom into something real that you can walk through, hear, and feel—during an exclusive preview prior to its formal opening today 1 May to 3 May 2026. Additionally, the timing is extremely important to the Filipino Army. The event almost seems like a preview to BTS's official 2027 return to Manila—an early get-together before a much larger homecoming.

The experience starts even before you enter the actual room, inspired by the creative and emotional journey depicted in ARIRANG. The idea behind this comeback era has deeper cultural significance and is rooted in the spirit of the old Korean folk song "Arirang," which is a symbol of resiliency, longing, and unity. BTS reimagines Arirang as a story of their own journey. Their years of development, separation, reconciliation, and worldwide influence rather than solely as legacy. For ARMY, it represents a return that is both historic and intimate that unites the past and present while reinforcing BTS's identity as musicians who never lose sight of their roots.

Through Spotify’s in-app BTS Music Quiz, fans are invited to revisit defining milestones in BTS’ career. It’s not just a test of knowledge, it’s a quiet nod to the eras that raised ARMY, the lyrics that comforted them, and the moments that turned casual listeners into lifelong fans.

Inside SWIMSIDE, the journey unfolds like a carefully mapped narrative.

At Dockside, fans gather at the starting point of it all. With the Spotify Lighthouse standing as a symbolic beacon, the area sets the tone, an invitation to “set sail” into BTS’ world. There’s a quiet thrill in the air, the kind only ARMY would understand, as each person prepares to dive deeper.

The Wave Room offers a more visual immersion. Beneath soft, oceanic lighting, fans step into a photo zone designed to mirror the fluid, dreamlike themes tied to BTS’ artistry. It’s where creativity meets memory-making, with every snapshot becoming a personal keepsake of the experience.

Further in, the Deep Dive Stream becomes a shared sanctuary. Here, fans sit together for an immersive watch party featuring BTS music videos and performances from SWIMSIDE New York. There’s something uniquely powerful about watching these moments in a room full of people who feel the same way—every beat, every lyric, every frame understood without explanation.

Energy rises again at the Fan Chant Lighthouse, where voices come together in unison. It’s loud, unapologetic, and full of pride, fans singing along, chanting, and celebrating the bond that defines ARMY culture. In this space, the distance between artist and fan feels almost nonexistent.

Of course, no journey is complete without a moment to pause. The Sound Wave Bar offers exactly that—a place to unwind with a specialty drink, earned by completing the BTS Music Quiz. It’s a small but meaningful reward, tying back to the idea that being ARMY has always been about participation, passion, and presence.

Finally, the experience closes at the ARMY SWIM Club Supplies area, where fans “return to land.” Here, they can take home exclusive Spotify x BTS SWIMSIDE merchandise—but only after sharing their journey online using #SpotifyBTSSWIMSIDEManila. It’s a fitting end: a reminder that the BTS experience doesn’t stop at the venue; it continues in every post, every story, and every memory shared across the fandom.

Seen through the eyes of both a fan and a member of the media, SWIMSIDE Manila doesn’t just showcase BTS, it reflects ARMY itself. Thoughtful, immersive, and deeply emotional, it captures what it means to belong to a fandom that has grown alongside the artists they love.

And with BTS’ much-anticipated return to Manila in 2027 on the horizon, the message feels even clearer: this is not just a comeback, it’s a continuation of a story that ARMY has always been part of.

And yes, the Kings of K-pop are back.