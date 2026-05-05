Pinoy educators adopt American instructional standards

The training included 50 instructors specializing in social sciences and science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known as STEM. Led by American English Language Fellows, the workshop utilized experiential learning methods — such as mini-laboratories and complex math problem-solving — to simulate the challenges students encounter when studying technical content in a second language.

“By empowering Filipino faculty with tools to strengthen their English instruction, we are also helping them shape the next generation of subject matter experts who can effectively communicate complex ideas in English,” said Jeff McIlvenna, US Embassy Regional English Language Officer.

McIlvenna added that the collaboration aims to create a future where both nations can work toward shared goals more effectively.

Dr. Stephanie Busbus, director of global relations at Saint Louis University, said the training benefited the entire region by framing English as a “power and a tool” for facilitating content-heavy courses.

Participants were also introduced to the American English Toolkit, a US Department of State resource featuring interactive games, songs and virtual workshops.

The materials are designed to incorporate American culture, history, and values into the classroom while providing practical instructional support.

Based in Manila, RELO supports US interests in the region by fostering English language programs and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Through its various training and curriculum initiatives, the office provides Filipino educators with resources to enhance instruction and connect with American innovation and educational standards.