BFAR raises red tide alert in Panguil Bay

Fish kills were also reported in several coastal towns in Lanao del Norte.

“The public is urged to avoid eating dead fish, ensure the seafood is clean and well-cooked, and avoid swimming in the area with discoloration,” BFAR said in an advisory.

Authorities explained that red tide is a harmful algal bloom caused by the rapid multiplication of microscopic plankton, particularly dinoflagellates, which can produce toxins dangerous to marine life and humans.

BFAR advised the public to refrain from consuming dead fish taken from affected waters but noted that fresh fish and other fisheries products remain safe for consumption if thoroughly washed and properly cooked.

Swimming in waters showing visible discoloration is also discouraged until conditions normalize.