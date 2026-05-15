BFAR raises red tide alert in Panguil Bay

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has raised a red tide alert in parts of Panguil Bay following the detection of harmful algal blooms in coastal waters covering Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte.
BFAR Northern Mindanao Regional Director Edward Yasay said laboratory analysis of water samples collected from Barangay Silangit in Tangub City revealed the presence of Gymnodinium Pleurosignam, an algae species associated with red tide.
Fish kills were also reported in several coastal towns in Lanao del Norte.
“The public is urged to avoid eating dead fish, ensure the seafood is clean and well-cooked, and avoid swimming in the area with discoloration,” BFAR said in an advisory.
Authorities explained that red tide is a harmful algal bloom caused by the rapid multiplication of microscopic plankton, particularly dinoflagellates, which can produce toxins dangerous to marine life and humans.
BFAR advised the public to refrain from consuming dead fish taken from affected waters but noted that fresh fish and other fisheries products remain safe for consumption if thoroughly washed and properly cooked.
Swimming in waters showing visible discoloration is also discouraged until conditions normalize.