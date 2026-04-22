Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards in Asia-Pacific

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, received the Grand Stevie Award and 11 additional honors at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards held in Macao, China.
The Grand Stevie, the highest distinction given to the top-rated nomination, was awarded to Meralco’s campaign “No One Left in the Dark: How Meralco Brought 24/7 Sustainable Power to Cagbalete Island.” The initiative delivered reliable and sustainable electricity to off-grid communities in Cagbalete Island, Quezon, supporting inclusive development through clean energy solutions.
The same campaign also earned two Gold Stevie Awards under the Sustainability and Climate Protection Services and Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos categories.
Meralco secured another Gold Stevie for its “One Meralco Integrated Report 2024” under the Innovation in Annual Reports category, recognized for consolidating financial, operational, sustainability, and governance disclosures into a single report.
Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Melanie T. Oteyza was named Thought Leader of the Year, earning a Gold Stevie for her work in advancing internal audit practices and leadership.
“Earning this recognition is a powerful reminder of why purposeful leadership matters,” Oteyza said.
First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo also received a Gold Stevie as Climate Hero of the Year, marking his third consecutive win for promoting sustainability initiatives within the company.
“This honor is a tribute to the nearly 20,000 women and men of One Meralco who work tirelessly… to power a cleaner, more inclusive future,” Ravelo said.
The company also earned a Silver award for its “Greening the Network” campaign, which focuses on integrating renewable energy and sustainable innovations into its operations and infrastructure.
Five Bronze Stevie Awards were granted to campaigns including “Liwanag Park 2025,” “Powering a Brighter Batangas,” and “Sparking Internal Audit Literacy,” highlighting Meralco’s efforts in community engagement, electrification, and professional development.
The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards this year drew more than 1,000 nominations from 29 markets across the region.