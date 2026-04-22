Meralco bags Grand Stevie, 11 awards in Asia-Pacific

Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Melanie T. Oteyza was named Thought Leader of the Year, earning a Gold Stevie for her work in advancing internal audit practices and leadership.

“Earning this recognition is a powerful reminder of why purposeful leadership matters,” Oteyza said.

First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo also received a Gold Stevie as Climate Hero of the Year, marking his third consecutive win for promoting sustainability initiatives within the company.

“This honor is a tribute to the nearly 20,000 women and men of One Meralco who work tirelessly… to power a cleaner, more inclusive future,” Ravelo said.

The company also earned a Silver award for its “Greening the Network” campaign, which focuses on integrating renewable energy and sustainable innovations into its operations and infrastructure.

Five Bronze Stevie Awards were granted to campaigns including “Liwanag Park 2025,” “Powering a Brighter Batangas,” and “Sparking Internal Audit Literacy,” highlighting Meralco’s efforts in community engagement, electrification, and professional development.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards this year drew more than 1,000 nominations from 29 markets across the region.