June streaming slate

On the film side, June brings a slate of high-profile premieres starting with Wicked: For Good on 5 June, followed by Hamnet on 13 June, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on 19 June, and Song Sung Blue closing out the month on 26 June.

Several of these titles will also air on HBO on their respective local premiere nights, extending their reach beyond streaming.

The month also highlights a wave of reality and lifestyle programming across partner networks under the HBO Max umbrella, including content from Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV and Food Network. Viewers can expect new seasons and premieres such as Puppy Bowl XXII, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8, Neighborhood Watch, 100 Cooks, Expedition Files Season 3 and Flavortown Food Fight.