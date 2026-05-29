June streaming slate

A major lineup of titles is rolling out this month, mixing returning hits, long-awaited finales and new film premieres across genres.
Leading is the comeback of House of the Dragon Season 3, alongside the emotional conclusion of Euphoria Season 3, while animation and sci-fi fans can look forward to fresh installments of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Mermicorno: Starfall Season 2, Baby Lemmings and Rick and Morty Season 9, which continues releasing new episodes weekly.
On the film side, June brings a slate of high-profile premieres starting with Wicked: For Good on 5 June, followed by Hamnet on 13 June, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on 19 June, and Song Sung Blue closing out the month on 26 June.
Several of these titles will also air on HBO on their respective local premiere nights, extending their reach beyond streaming.
The month also highlights a wave of reality and lifestyle programming across partner networks under the HBO Max umbrella, including content from Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV and Food Network. Viewers can expect new seasons and premieres such as Puppy Bowl XXII, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8, Neighborhood Watch, 100 Cooks, Expedition Files Season 3 and Flavortown Food Fight.
To round out the month, HBO Max is also spotlighting a curated Father’s Day collection featuring cinematic staples like Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, alongside acclaimed series such as Succession, The Sopranos and popular comedies including The Office and other fan favorites.