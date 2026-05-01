Star-studded streaming slate heats up May

Also arriving is The Running Man, featuring Glen Powell and Josh Brolin, which debuts 8 May.

Rounding out the lineup is Bugonia, led by Emma Stone, premiering 15 May.

On the series side, Japanese live-action drama Song of the Samurai, starring Yuki Yamada and Shuhei Uesugi, premieres 9 May.

Korean content continues to draw attention with The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, starring Park Ji Hoon, premiering 11 May. Meanwhile, Yumi’s Cells Season 3, led by Kim Go Eun, airs its finale on 4 May, while Filing for Love, starring Shin Hae Sun, concludes on 31 May.