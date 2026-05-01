Star-studded streaming slate heats up May

Streaming platforms are rolling out a packed lineup this month, led by marquee film premieres on HBO Max and a mix of returning favorites and new titles on Prime Video.
Max highlights
Leading the month’s film releases is Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The film premiered on 1 May.
Also arriving is The Running Man, featuring Glen Powell and Josh Brolin, which debuts 8 May.
Rounding out the lineup is Bugonia, led by Emma Stone, premiering 15 May.
On the series side, Japanese live-action drama Song of the Samurai, starring Yuki Yamada and Shuhei Uesugi, premieres 9 May.
Korean content continues to draw attention with The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, starring Park Ji Hoon, premiering 11 May. Meanwhile, Yumi’s Cells Season 3, led by Kim Go Eun, airs its finale on 4 May, while Filing for Love, starring Shin Hae Sun, concludes on 31 May.
Prime highlights
On Prime Video, the action continues with Citadel Season 2, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, premiering 6 May.
Filipino romance-drama Love is Never Gone, led by Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi, debuts 8 May.
Fantasy favorite Good Omens returns for its third season on 13 May, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant.
Also launching that day is Off Campus, a college-set romance adaptation, premiering 13 May.
Comedy-drama It’s Not Like That, featuring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes, premieres 15 May.
Capping off the month is Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, which arrives 27 May.
With a wide-ranging slate that spans blockbuster films, international dramas and returning hits, both platforms are poised to keep viewers hooked throughout the month.