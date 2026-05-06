Winning season

With the quiet heaviness and depth Garcia gives to Patrick in the Philippine adaptation of It’s Okay, Not To Be Okay; wordless acting, camouflaged hurt and vulnerability that he bestows to the middle child that is Brad in Meet, Greet and Bye; and the dignity, manliness and range that are instrumental in making Teo capture hearts.

Garcia has the ability to make you believe in him big time – as the son abandoned by a mother, the ache in his voice, the hurt in his eyes are crystal; the cadence and manner that he uses in the delivery of lines during the confrontation scene with ex-girlfriend Lara Jean (Jane Oineza) who matches the triggered emotion and verbosity of Garcia; the tenderness in Teo’s eyes when he starts to fall for Yanna (Alawi) and the onscreen scorch they share. With Garcia, there is no wrong beat. The emotions are full and pure and never going to melodramatic territory.

In terms of performance, those who make an emotional connection are Irma Adlawan, JC Alcantara, Epy Quizon, Heart Ramos and Argel Saycon.

Narrative-wise, Love Is Never Gone deserves praise for the complexity of its major characters and how their truths and issues affect the rest. The story engages with its steamy romantic element, presentation of betrayal, revenge and other high-stakes encounters and resolves, and its main themes that explore destiny, second chances and why love is the greatest force of all.

When it comes to chemistry and sizzle, Alawi and Garcia share tons of it. Acting-wise, however, it is obvious that Ivana cannot hold a candle to Garcia. Hopefully, as the thriller-romance progresses, she will be able to bring her A-game.

For his boy-next-door charm and everyman appeal, truth and sincerity that he infuses to roles that are showcased through subtle expressions and eyes that speak in volumes, and putting his feet firmly on the ground as continues to reach for stellar heights, now we know why everyone loves Joshua Garcia.