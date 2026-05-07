Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra shine in first movie together

Deeply in love with Smith, Ibarra’s character becomes her “partner in crime” in everything just so she could spend more time with Kenzo.

Along the way, their friendship is threatened by the presence of Yuki Takahashi, whom Smith treats more as a foe than a friend.

Smith and Ibarra showed a natural flair for acting. They were spot-on in every scene, delivering flawless performances as two young souls caught between friendship and romance.

Although still relatively new to acting, both displayed unmistakable sensibilities in their roles. In a roller coaster of emotions, Smith and Ibarra navigated both drama and comedy with equal ease and fluidity.

What is palpably true is their chemistry. They look perfectly good together on the big screen.

As a movie, Almost Us gives viewers an amalgam of emotions brought about by young love. It navigates the struggles of romance while showing what young people are capable of doing in this thing called love.