Discovering Bohol, a treasure of natural wonders

The company also highlighted the Bilar Man-Made Forest located between Loboc and Bilar, known for its dense canopy of mahogany trees planted during reforestation efforts in the 1940s and 1950s.

“This large-scale initiative, made possible through collaboration between government and private stakeholders, aimed to prevent soil erosion and protect the Loboc River watershed,” Aboitiz added, noting that the forest has become a cool and shaded corridor reflecting the province’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Aboitiz also featured the Danajon Bank, which showcases the province’s rich marine biodiversity and serves as a habitat for diverse marine species, as well as Pamilacan Island.

Pamilacan Island is known for its community-led dolphin- and whale-watching activities rooted in responsible tourism and conservation efforts that protect marine life while creating sustainable livelihoods. The company also cited Balicasag Island as home to various marine species.

Most importantly, the Bohol-Panglao International Airport was described as the country’s “first eco-airport,” designed with sustainability in mind to give tourists a sense of mindful exploration upon arriving in Bohol.

“It operates with sustainability at its core — utilizing natural ventilation and solar energy to significantly reduce power consumption,” Aboitiz said.

The airport also features a solar-powered hot water system that prevents an estimated 18 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, complemented by rainwater systems and an expansive 11-hectare green landscape with 1,700 trees.

“Bohol unfolds best at a pace that allows it to be experienced fully — whether moving through shaded forest roads, exploring marine sanctuaries, or tracing geological landscapes shaped over millions of years,” the company said.