Global ‘ube’ craze sparks shortage fears

The global rise of ube — the Philippine purple yam often mispronounced as “oob” internationally — has sparked concerns over whether the country can meet a massive surge in worldwide demand.

The vibrant purple dessert ingredient has transitioned into the culinary spotlight, appearing in drinks, pastries and dishes across Europe, Australia and the United States.

New York City recently launched its “Ubeland” food festival, and a major international cafe chain introduced a seasonal “Ube Spring Drinks” series in the US, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Italy and the Netherlands.

However, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority shows domestic production has significantly slowed over the past two decades.