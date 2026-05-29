Georgia uncorks Stalin’s wine collection

Tangled cobwebs dangle eerily from the ceiling in the dim light, giving this cellar more the feel of a sunken pirate ship than the repository of a precious wine collection once owned by Georgia’s most famous son, Josef Stalin.

Only the air in the room — a pleasant, musky sweetness — gives away the truth of what lies in these bottles: some 40,000 French and Georgian rarities, some of them dating back to the early 19th century.

The Georgian government, which owns the collection, unsealed the wine vault for the first time this week in the capital Tbilisi. It now plans to auction off the collection and use the funds to open a world-class wine education school in Georgia.