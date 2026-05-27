Gourmet feast in 15 minutes or less

Here are five ways to whip up a five-star emergency spread for any party:

1. Simply pour in any olives in oil on cooked pasta

Thanks to Adina’s olives in oil collection, tossing up an authentic Italian pasta dish is as easy as boiling instant noodles — but in a very healthy and natural way. Yes, it’s literally just like any pancit canton you pull out from your cabinet whenever you crave for it: simply cook pasta as you normally would, preferably the easy-cook ones if you have no time to spare, then pour over a whole jar of any of Adina’s olives in oil into every half kilo of pasta — and voila — you have a very delicious Mediterranean pasta plate that you could be proud to present to your boss, family and friends as if you cooked it like a pro!

You can mix in a can of tuna, sliced cooked ham or meat and top the pasta dish with grated cheese for extra flavor, but even just the olives in oil are enough to lather the matte pasta with some grease and texture. Since the olives are already flavored, there is even no need to add salt and pepper into the dish.

The Chilli Garlic Olives variant smells good upon opening, as if the olives were picked just a minute earlier from Adina’s olive grove in Australia. Fruity and summery, the Orange and Thyme flavor has the thyme floating like party confetti — it’s a true party in a bottle.

For the ultimate Mediterranean experience, Herb and Garlic encapsulates the Tuscan savory flavor. Meaty and sausage-like, Smoky Garlic gives enough saltiness to balance the starchiness of penne pasta. It also enhances the boldness of meats like beef or marinated chicken. For fish and for subtle taste, there is the light and fresh Citrus and Fennel.