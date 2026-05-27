Gourmet feast in 15 minutes or less

If Taylor Swift, BTS or somebody important knocks on your door, what would you do?
In life, there are many instances that call for an impromptu celebration, so you should be prepared all the time: a colleague’s birthday that you didn’t see coming; your wedding anniversary that you forgot; you even skip your own birthday, sometimes.
Because life is short, big or small wins are worthy of merriment. According to the US National Institutes of Health, research shows that actively celebrating life’s milestones is good for long-term mental and physical well-being.
So for those times that call for a shindig, even if there’s no occasion at all and you just want to make your day extra special, it pays to have not only candles and matches in your pantry, but also not-easily-perishable food that you could instantly pop open when the need arises.
Of course, you couldn’t serve just sardines or any canned goods to the likes of Taylor Swift and BTS, won’t you? Adina, an Australian brand feted for its rich history of wine, olives and innovation in the Hunter Valley, offers a wide selection of wines, olive oil, vinaigrette and olives in oil flavors that can instantly give your food a “looksmaxxing” effect.
“Looksmaxxing” has been defined by Wikipedia as “an online self-improvement trend focused on maximizing physical attractiveness.” Adina’s products, however, do not only improve a food’s aesthetic from blah to beautiful. They taste just as good!
Here are five ways to whip up a five-star emergency spread for any party:
1. Simply pour in any olives in oil on cooked pasta
Thanks to Adina’s olives in oil collection, tossing up an authentic Italian pasta dish is as easy as boiling instant noodles — but in a very healthy and natural way. Yes, it’s literally just like any pancit canton you pull out from your cabinet whenever you crave for it: simply cook pasta as you normally would, preferably the easy-cook ones if you have no time to spare, then pour over a whole jar of any of Adina’s olives in oil into every half kilo of pasta — and voila — you have a very delicious Mediterranean pasta plate that you could be proud to present to your boss, family and friends as if you cooked it like a pro!
You can mix in a can of tuna, sliced cooked ham or meat and top the pasta dish with grated cheese for extra flavor, but even just the olives in oil are enough to lather the matte pasta with some grease and texture. Since the olives are already flavored, there is even no need to add salt and pepper into the dish.
The Chilli Garlic Olives variant smells good upon opening, as if the olives were picked just a minute earlier from Adina’s olive grove in Australia. Fruity and summery, the Orange and Thyme flavor has the thyme floating like party confetti — it’s a true party in a bottle.
For the ultimate Mediterranean experience, Herb and Garlic encapsulates the Tuscan savory flavor. Meaty and sausage-like, Smoky Garlic gives enough saltiness to balance the starchiness of penne pasta. It also enhances the boldness of meats like beef or marinated chicken. For fish and for subtle taste, there is the light and fresh Citrus and Fennel.
2. Sprinkle flavored olive oil into salad — other ingredients optional
Got some greens in your fridge? Put them in a salad bowl together with crushed peanuts and boiled eggs, tuna flakes and cheese cubes. Adina’s original and flavored olive oil and balsamic vinegar collections, however, are good enough as vinaigrette substitutes. In fact, they’re good enough on a salad on their own.
The gluten-free Mango and Coconut Caramelized White Balsamic Vinegar has a fruity essence rising above the vinegar’s sourness. Dense and gel-like texture, it lends some dessert-like sweetness and fruitiness into salad — making those who hate vegetables enjoy their greens.
3. Fry or grill fish, chicken or steak over olive oil
For a cook-out grilling party, the smooth and light Adina Lemon Myrtle Infused Olive Oil injects some tanginess and acidity into fish. Chilli and Garlic Olive Oil is a golden liquid that serves as a great condiment to any dish.
Also dessert-like but lighter in consistency and darker in color than its Mango and Coconut sister, Fig and Honey Caramelized Balsamic Vinegar is a great complement to adobo. In fact, it could be used as vinegar in cooking the beloved Filipino dish.
Just remember to fry or grill in low temperature to not kill the nutrients found in olive oil. According to Healthline, olive oil contains heart-healthy Omega fatty acids, alongside antioxidants and essential vitamins E and K for cell protection, preventing blood clots and bone metabolism.
4. Slice some bread and serve with olives or olive oil
Whether served with olives, cheese and cured meat tapas or none at all, Adina’s Truffle-Infused olive oil makes bread and pastry extra appetizing. If you don’t have bread, even crackers and the olives or the olive oil will do!
5. Toast some wine
Of course, any celebration wouldn’t be complete without wine!
Like a champagne bottle’s pop that signals the start of a party, bubbles rise and exude excitement with the opening of an Adina Alicia 2021 Rosé.
Smoky when opened, Reserve Shiraz 2018 is floral, exotic, sweet and imbibes a garden vibe. But down it and it reveals its dark character that enriches meat, making it also ideal for marinating and curing.
Very smooth and light, 2021 Cabernet Franc is a red wine with an earthy fragrance and the right acidity if matched with meat. Meanwhile, Sangiovese 2019 is a red wine that tastes like a light sangria with a little bit of bitter tannins that presumably makes it a good chocolate companion.
Bold but not heavy, warm at first sip but not warm to the body, Tempranillo 2021 is a refreshing red that goes harmoniously like symphony to the tongue. It’s an indulgence for all senses.
Fresh and earthy, Adina’s Pinot Grigio 2019 is a golden liquid that pairs well with Adina’s award- winning Orange and Thyme olives, although it is pleasurable to drink on it own. “Beachy” and summery, the Pinot Grigio features notes of raspberry, apricot, nettles, dried herbs, passionfruit and lemon as flavor profile. Grapes are picked early to achieve the wine’s crisp and luscious finish.
A winner of the 2026 Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards, Adina Vineyard & Olive Grove and its products are accessible via www.adinavineyard.com.au.