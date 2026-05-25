Visit Georgia

2. OKATSE CANYON NATURAL MONUMENT

Two kilometers long and ranging in width from three to 16 meters, its depth fluctuates between 20 and 100 meters. Within the canyon you’ll find the meandering river, hidden glittering lakes, cascading waterfalls, and greenery-draped cliffs, all against the backdrop of soaring mountains.

You can experience all of this beauty by walking along a woodenwalkway that hangs over the canyon floor. The 780-meter-long path offers visitors a thrilling way to experience the canyon’s beauty, finishing at a panoramic viewpoint complete with a smart selfie Apparatus to ensure you get the perfect photo for social media.

Reaching Okatse Canyon is quite easy, as it is close to the village of Zeda Gordi, approximately 50 kilometers from Kutaisi. There are minibuses and private cars you can take to get there.

From the visitor’s center to the hanging walkway, you can follow the footpath and enjoy a half-hour walk through the mist-shrouded forest or, if you are in a hurry, take a 2-kilometer drive.

Inside the canyon, there is also a hidden spot called Boga: It’s a small lagoon where you can enjoy calmness and the sensation of cool water on your tired feet.

3. LAKES OF ABUDELAURI

At first glance, the magnificent colors of the Abudelauri Lakes in Khevsureti region might seem magical, but there are actually multiple factors contributing to their unique coloring: the white lake contains carbonates which dissolve when the water heats up and gives the water its white coloring; while it is a glacier that gives the blue and green lakes their coloring, where layers of sediment reflect the rays of the sun in blue and green.

4. THE GERGETI TRINITY CHURCH

Visitors can reach the church either by taking a local cab or by taking the 30-to-40-minute walk uphill. This is a hike of intermediate difficulty, ending with you standing at a height of 2,200 meters above sea level.

Regardless of how you make the journey, you’ll have your breath taken away by the astounding beauty of the church and its stunning backdrop. The church itself is an outstanding example of Georgian religious architecture, and is made all the more beautiful by its unique location.

Like many Georgian churches, the two-story Gergeti Trinity Church is surrounded by a wall and contains a hidden second floor in which priests and parishioners would have hidden during invasions. During the dangerous years of the Middle Ages, the Cross of Saint Nino was hidden in the church, although it now resides in Tbilisi’s Sioni Church.

Within the church, you’ll find fascinating examples of 16th-century art, including depictions of the Mother of God, the Savior, John the Baptist, and Saint Nino. You’ll also find two rather unusual icons — Saavdro (“for bad weather”) and Sadaro (“for good weather”).

If you’re lucky enough to be in the area on 16th July, you’ll bear witness to the celebration of Gergetoba, in which the church fills with people to celebrate the arrival of the Icon of the Mother of God from Sioni Church. The service ends with the singing of beautiful hymns and is a fascinating cultural experience.