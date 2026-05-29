Gabriela: Topacio contempt charge a 'political attack'

The issue between the two parties stemmed from the lawyer’s comments regarding his supposed “lust” for the lawmaker during her tenure as a representative for the Kabataan Partylist.

This led Elago to file a case against the lawyer, whom she did not explicitly name due to the confidentiality of such legal proceedings.

However, in the petition submitted by Topacio to the Supreme Court, he argued that the solon had, in fact, implicated him and was tarnishing his reputation.

“Respondent, in disclosing petitioner’s name of the disbarment case, appears to insinuate to her followers that petitioner has already done an unlawful act even if it has not yet been proven in legal proceeding,” the complaint read.

For its part, Gabriela emphasized that it would not back down from individuals who use the rule of law to silence critics, vowing to continue fighting for the people's rights.

“Hindi kami matitinag sa mga pagbabanta. Patuloy naming ipagtatanggol ang karapatan ng kababaihan at igigiit ang pananagutan ng mga nasa kapangyarihan na ginagamit ang kanilang posisyon upang mang-api, manira, at manakot,” they said.

(“We will not be fazed by this threat. We will continue to safeguard the rights of women and will seek accountability from those in power who use their position to harm, destroy, and threaten individuals.”)