PDP-Laban slams 'puppet' Ombudsman, claims cases timed to target majority senators

“What we want to condemn is the suspicious timing of the filing of cases against the Senators identified with the majority,” Topacio said.

“We have long been saying that the Ombudsman is now a puppet of Malacañang,” he added.

Topacio claimed recent actions by the anti-graft body appeared to support allegations that it was acting in a manner favorable to the Palace.

“You have seen that what was previously looming, as in a failed threat, were the cases against other Senators when there was only a new mobilization into the Majority,” he said, noting that complaints against members of the minority bloc were allegedly filed in quick succession.

The lawyer also cited the plunder case filed against Sen. Rodante Marcoleta in connection with alleged campaign contributions, arguing that such an interpretation could have broader implications for campaign financing.

“If that is correct, then no one would be able to contribute to anyone’s campaign anymore, especially if the candidate is a re-electionist or a sitting official running for another position,” Topacio said.

He argued that treating campaign contributions as grounds for plunder or graft charges was inconsistent with the intent of election laws and accused authorities of “weaponizing” the Ombudsman.

Topacio further claimed there appeared to be coordination between supposedly independent institutions and the executive branch.

He also mentioned Senators Francis Escudero and Joel Villanueva, alleging they had been threatened with legal action amid developments related to the planned impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in the Senate.