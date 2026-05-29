foodpanda rolls out Pro Weeks with discounts on food, groceries hold

foodpanda is bringing back its Pro Weeks promotion from June 1 to 7, offering pandapro subscribers exclusive discounts on food deliveries, groceries, and household essentials as consumers look for ways to stretch their budgets midway through the year.

Under the promotion, subscribers can enjoy up to 50 percent off at participating restaurants, including Andok’s, Shakey’s, and Gong Cha. Additional savings are also available on select pandamart products and Puregold items, allowing users to save on groceries and everyday necessities without leaving home.