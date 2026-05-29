Escaped drug suspect recaptured in La Union after three-hour manhunt

Police authorities recaptured an escaped detainee from the City of San Fernando on Friday afternoon, 29 May, following a dragnet operation that lasted more than three hours.
According to Police Colonel Redentor C. Ulsano, Provincial Director of the La Union PPO, the 26-year-old suspect, a resident of Barangay Kias, Baguio City, escaped from the custodial facility of the City of San Fernando Police Station at around 9:08 a.m.
Police said the detainee fled while officers were processing his fingerprint specimens prior to his transfer to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).
The suspect had been arrested on 26 May in San Fernando City for alleged violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act after authorities reportedly recovered about three grams of suspected shabu from his possession.
Following the escape, police units activated border control measures and launched a coordinated pursuit operation across La Union.
Members of the 2nd La Union Provincial Mobile Force Company intercepted and recaptured the suspect at approximately 12:26 p.m. at a border control checkpoint in Barangay Lloren, Tubao.
Authorities said the operation ended the manhunt roughly three hours after the detainee escaped from custody.
The suspect has since been returned to police custody while authorities complete the necessary documentation and legal procedures related to his escape and pending criminal charges.
Police have not yet disclosed whether additional charges will be filed against the suspect in connection with his escape from detention.