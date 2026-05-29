Escaped drug suspect recaptured in La Union after three-hour manhunt

Police authorities recaptured an escaped detainee from the City of San Fernando on Friday afternoon, 29 May, following a dragnet operation that lasted more than three hours.

According to Police Colonel Redentor C. Ulsano, Provincial Director of the La Union PPO, the 26-year-old suspect, a resident of Barangay Kias, Baguio City, escaped from the custodial facility of the City of San Fernando Police Station at around 9:08 a.m.

Police said the detainee fled while officers were processing his fingerprint specimens prior to his transfer to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).