3 wanted persons nabbed; drug suspect seized with shabu, unlicensed gun in Bulacan

In San Jose Del Monte City, another most wanted person, alias "Alfred," 44, was arrested, facing charges for violating RA 9165 with a recommended bail totaling P240,000.00.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man, alias "Syr", was arrested in Malolos City to serve a sentence for drug-related cases.

In a separate development, operatives arrested a 44-year-old male suspect during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. San Vicente, Malolos City.

Confiscated from his possession were ten heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 1.4 grams valued at P9,520.00, buy-bust money, a cellphone, and an unmarked .38 caliber revolver with three live ammunition. The suspect now faces charges for violating RA 9165 and RA 10591.

PCOL Jay B Baybayan, Officer-In-Charge of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), said the operations are part of the intensified campaign against wanted persons, illegal drugs, and loose firearms to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order in the province.