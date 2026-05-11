Four high-value drug suspects arrested in La Union buy-bust operation

Four alleged drug personalities, including three identified as High Value Individuals (HVIs), were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by authorities in Barangay Poblacion, Aringay, La Union on the evening of 10 May.
In a report, personnel of the Aringay Police Station, together with operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 1 and the La Union Police Provincial Office (LUPPO), carried out the anti-illegal drug operation from around 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Arrested were Jonee Tomas Hayas, 37, a welder and resident of Bacnotan, La Union; John Noel Padawan Nilo, 19, a live-in partner and student from Baguio City; Mark Barlin y Rosario, 35, an unemployed resident of Baguio City; and Sally Taveray y Victoriu, 35, a self-employed resident of Baguio City.
Police identified Hayas, Nilo, and Taveray as High Value Individuals, while Barlin was categorized as a street-level individual. Authorities said the suspects were apprehended after allegedly selling suspected shabu to an undercover police operative acting as a poseur buyer.
Recovered during the operation were around 135 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P918,000. Also confiscated were a caliber .22 magnum revolver, ammunition, several cellular phones, a weighing scale, sling bags, coin purses, and marked buy-bust money.
The inventory and marking of evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspects, barangay officials, and media representatives. Police added that the operation was documented using an Alternative Recording Device (ARD).
La Union Provincial Director Redentor C. Ulsano commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation.
“We remain relentless in our intensified campaign against illegal drugs in La Union. Operations like this demonstrate our continuing commitment to protect communities and hold accountable individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. We also encourage the public to continue cooperating with authorities in reporting unlawful activities,” Ulsano said.
The suspects were brought to a medical facility for physical examination before being turned over for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.