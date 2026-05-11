Four high-value drug suspects arrested in La Union buy-bust operation

Arrested were Jonee Tomas Hayas, 37, a welder and resident of Bacnotan, La Union; John Noel Padawan Nilo, 19, a live-in partner and student from Baguio City; Mark Barlin y Rosario, 35, an unemployed resident of Baguio City; and Sally Taveray y Victoriu, 35, a self-employed resident of Baguio City.

Police identified Hayas, Nilo, and Taveray as High Value Individuals, while Barlin was categorized as a street-level individual. Authorities said the suspects were apprehended after allegedly selling suspected shabu to an undercover police operative acting as a poseur buyer.

Recovered during the operation were around 135 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P918,000. Also confiscated were a caliber .22 magnum revolver, ammunition, several cellular phones, a weighing scale, sling bags, coin purses, and marked buy-bust money.

The inventory and marking of evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspects, barangay officials, and media representatives. Police added that the operation was documented using an Alternative Recording Device (ARD).