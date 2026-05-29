Cheers! Beauty benefits of red wine

Besides sun protection, a beauty regimen can make one’s beauty go in full bloom like flowers this summer, Dr. Via Protacio said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

Among the latest innovations for a beauty regimen is Laviejo, which Protacio vouched as a Science-backed Japanese skincare brand that uniquely uses potent beautifying ingredients extracted from red wine.

“When you extract the red wine yeast, you extract the good ingredients for the skin. Like your amino acids, your glutathione. There’s also for antiaging. It goes directly into skin, as opposed to drinking it, the health benefits are for the cardiovascular. Not really for the skin,” the dermatologist expounded on the difference between drinking red wine and using its active ingredients as topical products for the skin.