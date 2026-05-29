Cheers! Beauty benefits of red wine

Besides sun protection, a beauty regimen can make one’s beauty go in full bloom like flowers this summer, Dr. Via Protacio said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.
Among the latest innovations for a beauty regimen is Laviejo, which Protacio vouched as a Science-backed Japanese skincare brand that uniquely uses potent beautifying ingredients extracted from red wine.
“When you extract the red wine yeast, you extract the good ingredients for the skin. Like your amino acids, your glutathione. There’s also for antiaging. It goes directly into skin, as opposed to drinking it, the health benefits are for the cardiovascular. Not really for the skin,” the dermatologist expounded on the difference between drinking red wine and using its active ingredients as topical products for the skin.
Crafted from Noto grapes produced in the Ishikawa Prefecture and nourished by the mineral-rich waters of Mount Hakusan in Japan, the red wine yeast extract in Laviejo undergoes a special fermentation and extraction process designed specifically for the brand, Towako Medical Cosmetics, the Japanese company that developed Laviejo, explains in a statement.
As a complete skincare ritual, the brand offers cleansing gel and facial, wash to gently purify without damaging the skin barrier; followed by the lotion and other products that complement each other, as every product in the regimen prepares the skin to receive the benefits of the next product, Protacio said.
“Hyaluronic acid is important for skin hydration. If your skin is well-hydrated, it is able to take in all the active ingredients and of course, a well-hydrated skin looks more youthful, glowing. And the other ingredients are able to penetrate deeper into the skin because your skin is well-hydrated,” she expounded.
Food and beauty products with antioxidants, collagen and B vitamins also contribute to a healthy-looking skin, she affirmed.
“A good lifestyle that includes getting enough sleep is very important for our body recovery. Of course, the food that we eat affects very much how our skin is going to look. So foods that promote inflammation, such as sugar and red meat, you have to have less of those, and then eat more of those that prevent inflammation like fruits and vegetables, fish, or what that we call the Mediterranean diet. So of course, we should also avoid sun exposure, but if you can’t help it, you have to protect yourself adequately with the proper sunscreen and sun protection.”
According to Dr. Pia Mendiola, head of Laviejo Philippines, skincare is no longer about chasing youth.
For the pediatrician, mother and longtime skincare enthusiast, skincare is “about prevention, restoration and caring for ourselves intentionally, confidently and gracefully in every stage of life.”