Why many Filipinos still chase fairer skin, according to experts

“This is a question I think about deeply, both as a physician and as a Filipino woman,” Salazar shared during an interview discussing skin health and beauty standards in the country.

She explained that the preference for lighter skin among many Filipinos is heavily tied to history and long-standing societal conditioning.

“For centuries, colonial rule shaped how we saw beauty, and lighter skin became associated with privilege, education, status, and desirability,” she said.

“That association was reinforced for generations through media, advertising, and the way we were raised. Many Filipinos grew up hearing ‘mas maganda pag maputi’ before they were old enough to question it.”

Still, Salazar emphasized that not every Filipino seeking brighter or more even-toned skin is motivated by colonial beauty ideals.

“Not everyone who seeks skin brightening is chasing a colonial ideal,” she clarified. “A significant number of patients who come to us are dealing with genuine skin health concerns — hyperpigmentation from years of sun exposure, melasma, post-acne dark marks, uneven skin tone. These are real, clinical concerns that affect confidence and quality of life.”

As a dermatologist and aesthetic expert, Salazar said the Philippines’ tropical climate plays a major role in why Filipino skin is especially vulnerable to imperfections and discoloration.

“Our patients face year-round UV exposure, persistent heat, high humidity, and urban pollution,” she explained. “These are not mild stressors. They accelerate pigmentation, break down collagen faster, compromise the skin barrier, and worsen acne scarring.”

According to her, the skin concerns most commonly experienced by Filipinos — including hyperpigmentation, acne marks, uneven texture, and premature aging — are all intensified by the country’s environmental conditions.

This became one of the driving forces behind the creation of Elyse Skin Regen, a physician-led skincare program developed specifically to address tropical skin damage through a multi-layered medical approach.

Salazar described the treatment as a “5-pillar medical skin program” designed to restore skin health holistically rather than relying on quick cosmetic fixes.

Among its components are collagen-stimulating treatments, deep hydration therapy, laser resurfacing technology, LED repair therapy, and glow-enhancing protocols aimed at improving overall skin quality.

“What Elyse Skin Regen does is meet that reality with a program built for it,” she explained. “Each pillar directly counters a specific form of tropical skin damage.”

Beyond aesthetics, Salazar also warned that many Filipinos underestimate how severely the tropical climate affects the skin over time — especially people between the ages of 25 to 40.

“This is the group that takes the most damage without realizing it,” she said, noting that many young professionals spend long hours commuting, working outdoors, or skipping sunscreen because of busy schedules.

“Studies confirm that collagen production declines at approximately 1% per year from age 25, and in tropical climates, that loss compounds significantly faster.”

She added that up to 80% of visible facial aging is linked not to natural aging itself, but to cumulative UV exposure.

“What makes this particularly alarming is that the damage is silent,” she said. “By the time you see it in the mirror, it has been building for years.”

For Salazar, the solution is not about changing one’s natural complexion, but prioritizing healthier skin overall.

“What I advocate for, both in my clinic and in how I talk about beauty publicly, is skin health over skin color,” she stressed.

“A well-hydrated, even-textured, luminous, healthy skin is beautiful regardless of its depth of tone.”

She also encouraged Filipinos to rethink how they define beauty and self-care.

“We are not in the business of changing who our patients are,” she said. “We are in the business of revealing the best, healthiest version of what was always there.”

As conversations around beauty standards continue to evolve, Salazar believes true confidence should never depend solely on skin tone.

“Beauty should never be a burden. It should always feel like freedom,” she said.

“And real freedom means being at peace with your skin, while still choosing to take care of it.”