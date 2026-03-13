When beauty and science become a successful mix

“Women are also instinctive nurturers and carers,” she added. “The ability to listen, to sense what others need, and to care deeply plays an important role in how we show up professionally.”

“As a doctor, this perspective shapes how I practice. Medicine is not just about knowledge or technique. It is about trust, responsibility and care,” she said on being a doctor. “Every recommendation and treatment plan carries weight, and I approach each one with intention and accountability.”

She is also proud of women’s support system: “We lift each other up, root for each other and grow together. That belief guides how I lead my team and how we care for our patients. Being both a doctor and a doer means turning intention into action with care, integrity and compassion and that is what I am most proud of.”

Favorite woman

“One of the women I truly admire is Atty. Maria Leonor ‘Leni’ Gerona Robredo, the 14th vice president of the Philippines and the second woman to ever hold the position,” said Dr. Vasquez.

“What resonates with me most about her is her steady and sincere commitment to women empowerment,” explained Doc Yanee. “Even before holding a national office, she had already been doing the work. She served as a lawyer and public servant who genuinely cared about uplifting women, especially those from underserved communities. Her advocacy has always felt grounded and practical, focused on education, livelihood, leadership and creating opportunities that allow women to stand on their own and shape their own futures.”

“I am also inspired by her as a mother of three daughters,” she said. “The way she balances leadership with motherhood, strength with empathy and public service with deeply held personal values speaks volumes. Her example reinforces my belief that when women are supported, trusted and given space to lead, they do not only grow individually; they uplift families, communities and future generations with them.”

Beauty x Science

Aesthetic Science beauty clinics, with branches in Makati, Alabang and Quezon City, has a two-decade reign in the business of being beautiful and wellness and they are best known for their tailored, evidenced-based treatment with natural looking results.

Her definition of beauty, Doc Yanee said: “Beauty, for me, begins with health. Healthy skin and a healthy body. When you are healthy, it shows naturally. Gone are the days when beauty meant fitting into a single mold. Today, beauty is more personal. Morena skin is embraced. Fair skin is embraced. Your natural skin tone, hair texture and body type are no longer things to change, but things to understand and enhance. We see this shift even in trends like color analysis, where the focus is no longer on what’s ‘in,’ but on what truly suits you.”

She emphasized: “Beauty is not about becoming someone else. It is about becoming the best version of yourself.”

“For younger women and men, I always emphasize prevention and good habits like sun protection, proper cleansing, hydration and learning to respect the skin barrier early on. At this stage, aggressive treatments are usually unnecessary. Consistency, protection and patience go a long way,” said Dr. Vasquez on what works best for the millennial and Gen Z market.

“For the Gen Xers and other seasoned women and men, the focus naturally shifts to supporting what the body begins to lose over time, such as collagen, elasticity and the skin’s ability to recover,” she said. “Gentle, doctor-guided treatments that prioritize regeneration, balance and long-term skin health are key.”

What is most important, she relayed: “At any age, a proper consultation is essential. Listening to medical guidance and understanding what your skin truly needs makes all the difference. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to beauty. In general, think preventive when you’re young, regenerative as you mature — but always consult a doctor before starting any new treatment.”

Success story

Aesthetic Science’s success, said the doctor, is attributed to: “It comes from a few core values that have remained constant over the years. One of the most important is continuous education. I believe strongly in staying updated on new products, techniques and technologies, while remaining grounded in treatments that have stood the test of time. Innovation matters — not to chase trends, but because newer technologies can offer faster recovery, shorter treatment time and fewer side effects, allowing patients to look and feel their best with minimal disruption to their lives.”

“Equally important is the relationship between the doctor, the aesthetician and the patient,” she further said. “Many of our patients have been with us for decades, and some have even become close friends. Maintaining that level of trust takes time, consistency and genuine care.”