Toyota trains Philippines dismantler for EV battery recycling push

Toyota Motor Philippines is strengthening the country’s readiness for electrified mobility by enhancing the capability of En Tsumugi ELV Dismantler Corporation through specialized training in electrified vehicle battery handling.
En Tsumugi recently completed Asia’s first training program focused on dismantling batteries from electrified vehicles, held on 17 to 18 March 2026 at Toyota Metal Co. Ltd. in Aichi, Japan. The program gathered participants from the Philippines and Thailand and was led by Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Metal to strengthen technical knowledge and operational readiness in handling end-of-life electrified vehicles.
Training modules covered proper battery dismantling procedures, including safety precautions, handling and storage protocols, and emergency response measures. Participants were also trained on battery collection and recycling systems, with discussions on material flow, composition, risks, and future developments in battery recycling.
The initiative forms part of the Toyota Global 100 Dismantlers Project, which aims to establish a global network of properly managed end-of-life vehicle facilities to support responsible recycling, resource recovery, and reduced environmental impact across the vehicle lifecycle.
Recognized by Toyota Motor Corporation through Toyota Motor Philippines in 2024, En Tsumugi is the first of two model end-of-life vehicle dismantling facilities in the country. It is also the fourth Toyota-endorsed dismantling facility in the ASEAN region. Alongside it is Standard Insurance Co. Inc. in Naic, Cavite, which handles vehicles within its insured portfolio.
Toyota said readiness for electrified mobility goes beyond making electrified vehicles available in the market, stressing the need for a supporting ecosystem to ensure long-term sustainability.
“This proactive step reflects our ‘Beyond Zero’ commitment to ensure that as we advance electrified mobility in the country through Toyota and Lexus xEVs, we are equally prepared across the entire vehicle lifecycle,” said Masando Hashimoto, president of Toyota Motor Philippines.
“Building this capability reflects our commitment in preparing for the future of mobility for everyone. This ensures that as the industry evolves, the supporting ecosystem grows in a way that is sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready,” he added.
Globally, Toyota affiliates are aligned toward achieving carbon neutrality under the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which includes establishing a recycling-based society. The dismantlers project supports this goal by integrating battery recycling into broader circular economy and emissions reduction efforts.
The shift toward electrified mobility in the Philippines continues to gain ground. Electrified vehicles accounted for an 11.2 percent market share, with sales reaching 11,800 units in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines.
Toyota Motor Philippines reported combined Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicle sales of 5,252 units during the period, up 33.4 percent year on year and representing 10.6 percent of its total sales.
Following the training, En Tsumugi also met with Jose Maria Atienza to present its efforts in advancing proper end-of-life vehicle dismantling and supporting the development of industry standards for electrified mobility.