Toyota trains Philippines dismantler for EV battery recycling push

Recognized by Toyota Motor Corporation through Toyota Motor Philippines in 2024, En Tsumugi is the first of two model end-of-life vehicle dismantling facilities in the country. It is also the fourth Toyota-endorsed dismantling facility in the ASEAN region. Alongside it is Standard Insurance Co. Inc. in Naic, Cavite, which handles vehicles within its insured portfolio.

Toyota said readiness for electrified mobility goes beyond making electrified vehicles available in the market, stressing the need for a supporting ecosystem to ensure long-term sustainability.

“This proactive step reflects our ‘Beyond Zero’ commitment to ensure that as we advance electrified mobility in the country through Toyota and Lexus xEVs, we are equally prepared across the entire vehicle lifecycle,” said Masando Hashimoto, president of Toyota Motor Philippines.

“Building this capability reflects our commitment in preparing for the future of mobility for everyone. This ensures that as the industry evolves, the supporting ecosystem grows in a way that is sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready,” he added.

Globally, Toyota affiliates are aligned toward achieving carbon neutrality under the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which includes establishing a recycling-based society. The dismantlers project supports this goal by integrating battery recycling into broader circular economy and emissions reduction efforts.

The shift toward electrified mobility in the Philippines continues to gain ground. Electrified vehicles accounted for an 11.2 percent market share, with sales reaching 11,800 units in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines.

Toyota Motor Philippines reported combined Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicle sales of 5,252 units during the period, up 33.4 percent year on year and representing 10.6 percent of its total sales.

Following the training, En Tsumugi also met with Jose Maria Atienza to present its efforts in advancing proper end-of-life vehicle dismantling and supporting the development of industry standards for electrified mobility.