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A TRIPTYCH OF REBIRTH: Navigating the luminous forms of Michi Calica

ARTIST Michi Calica.
ARTIST Michi Calica.
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Michi Calica unveiled her evocative solo exhibition, Breaking Patterns last 9 May at J Studio Makati at La Fuerza Plaza. Curated with a keen eye by Reb Belleza, the collection is an exploration of energy and atmosphere, where the talented artist moves beyond verbal constraints to speak in a language of pure color and texture.

“My work is a language without words,” Calica muses, offering a contemplative space where emotion precedes dialogue. By layering ethereal clothing forms, she invites us to confront the heavy habits we carry, urging a shift in perception that transforms how we relate to ourselves and the spaces we inhabit.

ARTIST Michi Calica.
When abstract botanicals and contemporary sacred art converge
FRESH Patterns 24” x 20” acrylic on canvas.
FRESH Patterns 24” x 20” acrylic on canvas.

The exhibition unfolds in a poetic triptych of personal rebirth, anchored by a “turquoise trilogy” that signifies the pivotal 21st day when change finally takes root. From the initial struggle of shedding outdated mindsets, the narrative ascends into Fresh Patterns — a series of luminous, transparent forms that descend like celestial light. This final movement serves as a visual redemption, representing the flow of transformed living and renewed relationships. In a world often cluttered with noise, Calica’s brushwork provides a quiet yet powerful illustration of the human desire to shift, proving that color is indeed a universal language.

RON Lopez Davis and Maita Borromeo.
RON Lopez Davis and Maita Borromeo.
SANNIE and Anton Santiago.
SANNIE and Anton Santiago.
JOAQUIN de Guzman and Jia Estrella.
JOAQUIN de Guzman and Jia Estrella.
TINA Montessa and Audrey Ortiz.
TINA Montessa and Audrey Ortiz.
IANA, Ada and Erin Sotto.
IANA, Ada and Erin Sotto.
CHUCK Severino, Joey Untalan and Jose Sotto.
CHUCK Severino, Joey Untalan and Jose Sotto.
CARLO Tanseco, Anna Marco and Suzette Montinola.
CARLO Tanseco, Anna Marco and Suzette Montinola.
JOMI and Lia Francisco and Rissa Calica Gimenez.
JOMI and Lia Francisco and Rissa Calica Gimenez.
REB Belleza, Toto and Pierra Labrador.
REB Belleza, Toto and Pierra Labrador.
JJ Duque, Francine Espinosa and Paolo Soler.
JJ Duque, Francine Espinosa and Paolo Soler.
Contemporary art Philippines
Michi Calica Breaking Patterns
J Studio Makati exhibit
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