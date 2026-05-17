A TRIPTYCH OF REBIRTH: Navigating the luminous forms of Michi Calica

Michi Calica unveiled her evocative solo exhibition, Breaking Patterns last 9 May at J Studio Makati at La Fuerza Plaza. Curated with a keen eye by Reb Belleza, the collection is an exploration of energy and atmosphere, where the talented artist moves beyond verbal constraints to speak in a language of pure color and texture.
“My work is a language without words,” Calica muses, offering a contemplative space where emotion precedes dialogue. By layering ethereal clothing forms, she invites us to confront the heavy habits we carry, urging a shift in perception that transforms how we relate to ourselves and the spaces we inhabit.
The exhibition unfolds in a poetic triptych of personal rebirth, anchored by a “turquoise trilogy” that signifies the pivotal 21st day when change finally takes root. From the initial struggle of shedding outdated mindsets, the narrative ascends into Fresh Patterns — a series of luminous, transparent forms that descend like celestial light. This final movement serves as a visual redemption, representing the flow of transformed living and renewed relationships. In a world often cluttered with noise, Calica’s brushwork provides a quiet yet powerful illustration of the human desire to shift, proving that color is indeed a universal language.