Wait and see

Projected top overall pick Alyssa Solomon is still weighing her options on whether to actually present herself in the Annual Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft or ply her wares elsewhere.
The highly-touted opposite spiker led the complete 42 hopefuls that showed up for the first day of the two-day PVL Draft Combine on Thursday at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City.
But the National University product had some reservations about her commitment to the Draft set on 3 June at the Novotel Manila.
“It wasn’t easy, actually,” said Solomon, who submitted her Draft application on the deadline last Friday.
“I had months to think about it. Actually, it’s not yet a firm, but we’ll see. Still, I’m thankful that I’m here to join the draft.”
All draftees have until 1 June to decide whether they’ll push through with the procedure or withdraw.
Solomon is fresh off an overseas stint with Japan SV.League powerhouse Osaka Marvelous and a historic AVC Women’s Cup silver-medal run with Alas Pilipinas.
Galeries Tower will be first to select during the drafting rites, followed by Capital1, Choco Mucho and ZUS Coffee.
Akari owns the No. 5 pick followed by Nxled, Farm Fresh, PLDT and Creamline.
If 6-foot-2 Solomon proceeds to join the draft, the three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion vows to bring to the table everything that she has learned in her overseas stints.
“Actually, I’ll just give everything that I’ve learned from Japan. I’ll go all-out daily in practice and during games,” she said.
The first day of the Draft Combine required aspirants to undergo biometrics and to measure their skills at various drill stations.
Scrimmages are set on Day 2.
Also in attendance in the Combine opener were NU setter Lams Lamina, University of Santo Tomas’ Detdet Pepito, University of the Philippines and Alas pool member Nina Ytang and Far Eastern University’s Tin Ubaldo.