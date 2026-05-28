Wait and see

Projected top overall pick Alyssa Solomon is still weighing her options on whether to actually present herself in the Annual Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft or ply her wares elsewhere.

The highly-touted opposite spiker led the complete 42 hopefuls that showed up for the first day of the two-day PVL Draft Combine on Thursday at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City.

But the National University product had some reservations about her commitment to the Draft set on 3 June at the Novotel Manila.

“It wasn’t easy, actually,” said Solomon, who submitted her Draft application on the deadline last Friday.