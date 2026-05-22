Solomon joins PVL Draft

Alyssa Solomon has submitted her application for the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Draft on Friday.

The National University product will be among this year’s batch of rookie aspirants in the annual draft slated 3 June at the Novotel Manila.

Solomon, who skipped the 2025 edition to pursue a career in the Japan SV.League, is projected to land as the overall top pick in an expected deep field of players hoping to join the country’s first and only professional women’s volleyball league.

The 24-year-old opposite spiker is bringing in a wealth of international experience to her potential squad following a runner-up finish with the Osaka Marvelous in the 2025-2026 season.

Standing 6-foot-1, the three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion and Season 86 Finals Most Valuable Player will not only add firepower to her PVL destination but also ceiling.

Solomon, alongside more than 30 other applicants, will get a chance to show what they could bring to the table in the Draft Combine on 28 to 29 May at the GameVille Ballpark.

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